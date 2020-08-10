Madhuri Dixit completes 36 years in Bollywood, reveals her favourite song and film

bollywood

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 21:06 IST

Madhuri Dixit completed 36 years in the film industry on Monday and conducted an Ask Me Anything session with her fans on Twitter. The actor made her debut with the 1984 film Abodh, in which she played a young bride named Gauri. She called her journey in Bollywood “one thrilling rollercoaster ride.”

On being asked to share her most unforgettable moment from her various films, the actor said, “My very first shot for Abodh. It felt like a dream that I was working in a film.” Another fan asked, “When you did your first film Abodh did you imagine that you’ll get this far ?” She replied, “Well... when I did Abodh, I never even imagined that I will be working in a film hahah.”

My very first shot for Abodh. It felt like a dream that I was working in a film 🎬 https://t.co/PZpVjs5YI9 — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) August 10, 2020

Well... when I did Abodh, I never even imagined that I will be working in a film hahah😃 https://t.co/Pe24ldCsA8 — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) August 10, 2020

A fan asked her to name her most favourite song which she has ever performed, and the actor named her popular dance number from the film Tezaab -- Ek Do Teen. She also revealed that Hum Aapke Hain Koun was her favourite film.

I love beach holidays! Hum Aapke Hain Koun is my all-time favorite. https://t.co/7Qy3I3JwSM — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) August 10, 2020

That's a very difficult question. If I had to pick one it'll be Ek Do Teen as it was my first hit 💃 https://t.co/KVZgNgbJRL — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) August 10, 2020

A fan asked her favourite Shah Rukh Khan film and she replied, “I loved him in Baazigar, DDLJ, Chak De India & all the films we did together.” The two have appeared in quite a few successful films together including Dil To Pagal Hai, Devdas, Koyla, Anjaam and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam.

I loved him in Baazigar, DDLJ, Chak De India & all the films we did together 😉@iamsrk https://t.co/XVofni1UwB — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) August 10, 2020

A fan asked her on Twitter, “If you weren’t famous actress, what would you be up to right now?” She answered, “I would be doing research in genetics.” On being asked to share her three best memories, she replied, “The first hit movie, the day I got married & when I had kids.”

I would be doing research in genetics👩‍🔬 https://t.co/qDqdaBiK2J — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) August 10, 2020

The first hit movie, the day I got married & when I had kids. https://t.co/ui5Mol46WY — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) August 10, 2020

Also read: Sara Ali Khan, brother Ibrahim cycle in the rain during monsoon vacation. Watch

The actor also revealed her sporty side and said that they used to play a lot of table tennis especially when shooting outdoors in Ooty. On being asked to name an extreme sport which she has tried after meeting her husband Sriram Nene, she replied, “surfing”.

Madhuri was last seen in Kalank and Total Dhamaal last year. She is currently working on her production venture, Panchak.

Follow @htshowbiz for more