Madhuri Dixit reveals what made her sign Saajan instantly, shares pic with Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt as film completes 29 years

Madhuri Dixit reveals what made her sign Saajan instantly, shares pic with Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt as film completes 29 years

Sharing picture with Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit revealed why she instantly gave her nod to Saajan. The film completed 29 years of release on Sunday.

bollywood Updated: Aug 30, 2020 16:18 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt worked together in the love triangle, Saajan.
Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt worked together in the love triangle, Saajan.
         

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit shared a picture as one of her popular films, Saajan, completed 29 years of release on Sunday. Madhuri featured alongside Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt in the film directed by Lawrence D’Souza. She posted a still from the movie featuring all the three lead stars.

Posting the image on Instagram, Madhuri wrote, “#29YearsOfSaajan After reading the script of this film, I instantly decided to be a part of it. The story was romantic, the dialogues were poetic and the music was brilliant!.”

 

Madhuri played a young woman with two suitors in the film. The climax sequence where Madhuri’s character, Nisha, finds out the truth and lashes out at both the men is one of the most powerful scenes of the movie. Saajan also featured Kader Khan and Reema Lagoo.

The shooting of the movie was completed within 36 days, something unheard of at that time. Saajan, which went on to become the biggest grosser that year, was also dubbed in Telugu and its dubbed version ran for around 12 weeks.

Earlier this month, Madhuri conducted an Ask Me Anything session with her fans on Twitter where she talked about her debut - the 1984 film Abodh - in which she played a young bride named Gauri. She called her journey in Bollywood “one thrilling rollercoaster ride.” On being asked to share her most unforgettable moment from her various films, the actor said, “My very first shot for Abodh. It felt like a dream that I was working in a film.” Another fan asked, “When you did your first film Abodh did you imagine that you’ll get this far ?” She replied, “Well... when I did Abodh, I never even imagined that I will be working in a film hahah.”

 

 

Also read: Swara Bhasker: ‘We’re incapable of listening to each other, we’re only accusing each other, it’s a mess’

Madhuri was last seen in Kalank and Total Dhamaal last year. She is currently working on her production venture, Panchak.

