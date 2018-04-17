Mahira Khan recreates Ranbir Kapoor’s grandad Raj Kapoor’s song. Watch video

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan has once again proved that she can be the cutest face on social media - she has recreated showman Raj Kapoor’s song, Jaha Main Jaati Hun, and her expressions are priceless. Raj Kapoor is actor Ranbir Kapoor’s grandfather; Mahira and Ranbir were spotted smoking together in New York a few months ago leading to a controversy in both India and Pakistan.

Originally picturised on Raj Kapoor and Nargis Dutt for the 1956 film Chori Chori, the song is a fun-filled banter between lovers where the woman is complaining that the man follows her everywhere. Celebrity makeup artist Adnan Ansari teamed up with Mahira for the act. Mahira shared the video on her Instagram page.

آئ لو یو!!💕. @adnanansariofficial A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on Apr 15, 2018 at 6:10am PDT

After making her debut with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Raees, Mahira may not have done any projects in the industry but she is clearly mesmerised by Hindi films, especially the song-and-dance routine. Recently, we saw Mahira perform on Shilpa Shetty’s iconic track UP Bihar Lootne from Shool. Another video that surfaced online also showed her grooving to Butterfly song from Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal.

She was recently in the limelight when she was spotted smoking outside a New York hotel with Ranbir Kapoor. Reacting to the rumours of her dating Ranbir, Mahira had said, ““It is my personal life and it is very normal for a boy and girl to hang out.”

After Mahira was trolled for smoking, Ranbir had come to her defence, “I’ve gotten to know Mahira in a personal capacity over the last few months. She is somebody who I admire and respect, for her achievements and even more for the person she is. It is very unfair the way she is being judged and spoken about. What is also sad is the inequality in judgment just because she is a woman. I request you to stop the negativity and move on with your beautiful god gifted lives. Peace and love.” Ranbir and Mahira were first clicked together at the Global Teacher Prize event in Dubai.

In Pakistan, Mahira was last seen in Verna and is currently working on Meenu Gaur and Farjad Nabi’s Saat Din Mohabbat In and Bilal Lashari’s Maula Jatt.

Follow @htshowbiz for more