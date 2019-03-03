Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora host family dinner on mother’s birthday. See pics

Actors Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora got together on Saturday to celebrate their mother Joyce’s birthday. The two sisters united for a family dinner and were spotted by the paparazzi at a restaurant. While Malaika was in a black tee and jeggings, Amrita was decked up in a blue kurta and palazzo pants for the evening. The latter was spotted with her husband Shakeel Ladak and sons Azaan and Rayaan.

Malaika Arora during her mother’s birthday dinner. ( Varinder Chawla )

Amrita Arora with her husband and kids during her mother’s birthday dinner. ( Varinder Chawla )

During the day, Malaika had also wished her mom on her Instagram handle by sharing a throwback picture of herself, Joyce and Amrita. She captioned it, “Happy bday momsyyyyy @joycearora.” Their industry friends also wished her on the picture which showed the three women decked up in traditional party wear.

Their common friend and actor Karisma Kapoor wrote, “Hppy birthday Aunty Joyce!” Bipasha Basu also commented, “Pls wish aunty from our side.” Actor Rahul Khanna wished her, “Happy birthday gorgeous! @joycearora.” Sophie Choudry, Sanjay Kapoor and Esha Gupta also shared birthday wishes for her in the comments section.

Amrita had also shared a picture of her mother on her Instagram handle with the birthday wish, “Happy birthday darling mommy dearest @joycearora.”

Malaika is currently in news for her rumoured relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor. The two have just returned from Switzerland where they attended the pre-wedding celebrations of Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. Malaika will now be seen as one of the judges in the last episode of the sixth season of chat show Koffee With Karan.

In a promo, the actor can be seen naming Arjun as the best performer on the show. She left Karan stunned when she went on to say, “I like Arjun, this way or that way.”

