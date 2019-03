Actor couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are very doting parents to their son Taimur Ali Khan and try to keep him grounded despite the constant media gaze. The couple recently visited their ancestral home, the Pataudi Palace in Gurugram to enjoy the Delhi winters. The two even took Taimur on a long walk around the place to show him around. While several videos of them being followed by a crowd went viral and now a new video shows Kareena carrying out her mommy duties.

The little one was seen riding on his father’s shoulders as Kareena walked beside them. The family took a break during which Kareena made Taimur sit on the roadside and can be seen making him wear his shoes.

The fans couldn’t stop praising the video and called it cute. A user commented on the video, “She is real mom not show up for camera” while another user wrote, “AWWWW Bebo and Tim tim are just soooo cute.”

Earlier videos of the three were shared by the natives who came out of their houses to catch a glimpse of them. In one of the videos, Saif can be seen telling a resident that they are there to have a look at their cows.

On the work front, Saif is currently working on the second season of Sacred Games. He has a few more interesting projects in his kitty. He will now be seen as Bhan Singh in Ajay Devgn’s period drama Taanaji. He also has another period revenge drama titled Hunter, a horror comedy named Bhoot Police and his home production Jawani Janeman.

Kareena is currently shooting for Good News with Akshay Kumar. She was spotted with a baby bump on the sets of the film. She will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Takht.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Mar 03, 2019 14:21 IST