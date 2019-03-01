Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur are flanked by a large crowd as they take a walk in Pataudi. Watch video

A new video from actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s recent stay in Pataudi has surfaced on social media and it’s just what their fans need to kick start the weekend. In the video, the couple is seen taking a walk around his ancestral town and their son Taimur is seen with them as well.

Taimur is seen sitting on his father’s shoulders a the three are flanked by a large crowd of Pataudi residents. There are little girls clicking pictures and men following them wherever they go. As if to distract her son from the crowd, Kareena touches Taimur’s hand in the video and he breaks into giggles.

Another video shows the family enter someone’s farm. “Namaskar didi. Oo aapki gaae dekhne aae hain (We wanted to see your cows),” Saif says in the video to a woman. “Haan dekhlo,” she tells him and Saif and Taimur join Kareena to meet the cows.

Taimur appears to be a big fan of cows. Even back home in Mumbai, he has been spotted by the paparazzi, feeding cows. Check out the videos:

Saif, Taimur and Kareena spent some quality time together in Pataudi a few weeks ago. Their pictures from the Pataudi Palace also went viral. The Pataudi Palace is situated in the Gurgaon district of Haryana. The family takes regular vacations to the palace.

Kareeena recently said in an interview that while she and Saif don’t believe in stopping the paparazzi from clicking pictures of their son, the media should be a little more responsible. When asked how she looks at the massive popularity of Taimur, Kareena told PTI, “We view it as something socially irresponsible because we have been such good parents, we haven’t shied away, we never hid Taimur’s face. In Hollywood, they don’t allow children’s faces to come (publish). But because Saif and I took the modern approach, we can’t do that.”

