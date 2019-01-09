Manikarnika song Vijayi Bhava: Kangana Ranaut’s film gets a song about courage and sacrifice

The makers of Manikarnika released the film’s first song, Vijayi Bhava, on Wednesday. It captures the warrior queen Rani Lakshmibai’s heroic spirit and showcases her strength in the film.

Speaking about the song, the film’s lead actor Kangana Ranaut said, “Vijayi Bhava was recorded first, and is a massive scale song of war preparation. I’ve never done something of this nature before. It is upscale and has a high tempo which will be celebrated”.

Musical composer Shankar Mahadevan said, “In any musician’s career, a film like Manikarnika becomes a landmark dream project, which is challenging and musically enriching at the same time. I think we have been lucky enough to be offered projects like these and even after 50 years we can look back and say that we were proud ones to create music for this historic epic. The songs have got musical depth, lot of melody and emotion of patriotism. It is indeed a proud moment for Shankar Ehsaan and Loy”. The music has been composed by legendary musical trio of Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy and lyrics have been penned by lyricist Prasoon Joshi.

The song was released at the music launch event of the film in Mumbai, attended by the cast and crew of the movie. Kangana was joined by Ankita Lokhande and other actors of the movie. Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy also performed the song live for the audiences and Prasoon Joshi recited a poem.

Kangana Ranaut and the rest of the cast and crew of Manikarnika.

Manikarnika : The Queen of Jhansi will tell the story of India’s first female warrior queen Rani Lakshmi Bai of Jhansi. The film will release on January 25 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

First Published: Jan 09, 2019 19:58 IST