Home / Bollywood / Manisha Koirala shares image from her first film, Pheri Bhetaula that was never completed

Manisha Koirala has shared a picture from her first film, a Nepali language movie that could not be completed.

bollywood Updated: Jul 09, 2020 18:25 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Manisha Koirala shared a throwback picture on Thursday.
Bollywood actor Manisha Koirala has shared a picture from the sets of her first film - a Nepali language film which could not be completed. The actor is seen dressed in a printed pink salwar kameez, sitting upon rocks with her co-star.

Manisha shared the image and wrote, “Someone sent this picture on net of my first film #pheribhetuala many moons ago in #Pokhara #myfirstfilm.” A romantic 1989 film , Pheri Bhetaula is a Nepali language movie that featured Prakash Adhikari opposite Manisha. It was just a year before her Bollywood debut where she worked with Rajkumaar and Dilip Kumar in Saudagar.

 

However, Pheri Bhetaula could not completed while another Nepali project she earlier signed - the Nepali remake of the Bollywood classic Mother India - never took off.

After ruling Bollywood through the 90s and working in the industry for nearly two decades,Manisha returned to Nepali films in 2009 for a film on contemporary political issues, Rajniti, It was directed by young Nepali director Dipendra Kumar Khanal.

Also read: Pooja Bhatt shares video of Kangana Ranaut thanking Mahesh Bhatt at award ceremony: ‘Guess videos lie too’

Manisha has also featured in popular films including 1942: A Love Story, Gupt, Mann, Bombay, Khamoshi: The Musical, Dil Se and Lajja, among many others. Recently, Manisha played the role of Nargis in Rajkumar Hirani’s film on Sanjay Dutt, Sanju. The movie starred Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay, Paresh Rawal as Sanjay’s dad Sunil Dutt and Vicky Kaushal as Sanju’s close friend.

