Manmarziyaan row: Taapsee Pannu is on a Twitter rampage, meanwhile Abhishek Bachchan says it’s no big deal

Taapsee Pannu has been protesting online about the forced cuts made on her new film, Manmarziyaan, along with director Anurag Kashyap. Her co-star, Vicky Kaushal, has also retweeted the links to an article by the film’s writer, Kanika Dhillon, in which she criticises the move.

The controversy began on Wednesday, when Kashyap wrote that he would not be removing any scenes from his film, against which an official complaint had been filed for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments. The filmmaker, who is no stranger to controversy, said that it was technologically impossible for a film to be edited after release. However, the distributors, Eros, had other plans. Without the director’s approval they went ahead and removed certain scenes from the film.

Before my tweet is taken down -Congratulations . Here by all problems of Punjab are solved and Sikh youth have been saved . Happy to be back in LaLa land again. Next time you are threatened by a film please call Kishore Lulla directly on Eros knows how to solve matters in minutes pic.twitter.com/4yqU3T9utK — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 20, 2018

Kashyap responded with a sarcastic tweet in which he said that all the problems of the Sikh community are hereby solved. He also made public the phone number of Eros chairman Kishore Lulla. Kashyap’s tweet was later taken down.

Throughout all this, he has found support in Taapsee, who has been on a Twitter rampage against trolls. While Vicky hasn’t overtly made any statement, he jumped to Taapsee’s defence when one Twitter user threatened to beat her with a belt. Even actor Arjun Kapoor chimed in with support for Taapsee, and said that no religion condones violence.

Dharam da maan rakhna jaande ho, apni thee da nahi. Phaaji bohot maan rakh laya apne Guruaan da ehe gal karke 🙏 https://t.co/Bv4B1PtTdG — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) September 21, 2018

“My religion never taught me to censor someone’s feelings. I don’t know who gave these bunch of self proclaimed religion saviours the authority to decide what a woman can think and what not. Did u? And if not will u stay quiet when they tell u what to think n what not! I won’t!” reads the pinned tweet on her page.

My religion never taught me to censor someone’s feelings. I don’t know who gave these bunch of self proclaimed religion saviours the authority to decide what a woman can think and what not. Did u ? And if not will u stay quiet when they tell u what to think n what not ! I won’t ! pic.twitter.com/7plIgpEUi4 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 21, 2018

No religion allows violence. Nothing in this world justifies what this man has said. The more I read this the more it fuels anger towards this crass thought process. Who gives any man the authority to raise their hand on someone and make them decide what they should do or not do. https://t.co/o8XQJWPWsh — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) September 21, 2018

She also shared a picture of a turbaned man smoking in public, and commented, “Oops ! Can someone check for photoshop ???? Coz this definitely doesn’t happen in our la la land.” One of the scenes to be edited out of Manmarziyaan showed Taapsee and Abhishek Bachchan’s characters smoking.

Oops ! Can someone check for photoshop ???? Coz this definitely doesn’t happen in our la la land. https://t.co/rYdidBbOpX — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 21, 2018

Says a person with 1 follower!

Let me know where to send the invoice to help u get some attention in life :) till then ... celebrate 😁 https://t.co/VIetKsHxhy — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 21, 2018

Ok sir. And next time please read the disclaimer written before a film starts that all characters are fictitious and nothing has been done in the film to hurt anyone’s sentiments. It’s quite clear and well worded.

Regards ! https://t.co/lU1V7zNN8n — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 20, 2018

Yes sir. Totally Vehli, especially this year. Toh kab au aapka protest join karne? I think the job of being a part of these protest group guarantees a more stable career than films. Time n place please ? https://t.co/UPJlkjWeYZ — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 20, 2018

Puchh ke aapko phone karu ki whatsapp ??? https://t.co/ML9QiPeEJE — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 20, 2018

Haanji saade guruji hun aes editing toh baad ainne khush honnge ki siddha saanu sabh nu swarg bula laenge. Main packing chaalu kar ti hai. Te tusi? https://t.co/xxEgkcBNcy — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 20, 2018

Full feelings madam. Tell me where to go to show ? Is there a testing centre too. Coz I am really ignorant I’ve been told. https://t.co/DLEubJQksT — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 20, 2018

Sirji kindly tell me where n when do u give certificate of Sikhism . I shall come n apply for that once I have gone n studied our religion YOUR way. https://t.co/ayCQnVslez — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 20, 2018

Sir will u protest for that also? Just like how u will decide what a bride thinks in her head in a gurudwara, I think it’s perfectly fine for u to tell me what should be my tone on twitter. Any other rules of living m missing out on ? https://t.co/nxDaaDxMve — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 20, 2018

I am sure this edit will assure that no Sikh will ever Smoke and no woman will ever think about ANYONE else while getting married in a Gurudwara. THIS surely will make Waheguru proud and assures that MY religion is the purest,most righteous and peaceful ! #Proud 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 20, 2018

Abhishek, meanwhile, has taken the opposite stand on the matter. Contrary to what his director and co-stars have been saying, Abhishek at the Jagran Cinema Summit on Friday said that, “Each individual has a right to react and if people have felt bad over some scenes, then I feel there is no harm in deleting those scenes from the movie unless it does not change the narrative of the film.”

Kashyap’s fellow producing partner at Phantom Films and director of Eros’ Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, Vikramaditya Motwane, slammed the decision. “The one time the censor board showed maturity and our spineless studios shat and ran. What a terrible precedent to set,” he wrote.

The one time the censor board showed maturity and our spineless studios shat and ran. What a terrible precedent to set. https://t.co/Oz3BoKumRz — Vikramaditya Motwane (@VikramMotwane) September 20, 2018

Manmarziyaan has received positive reviews, with its three leads’ performances being praised. The film has made over Rs 20 crore at the box office in one week of release. It should be noted that the film had been approved by the Central Board of Film Certification with the necessary anti-smoking disclaimers on screen.

First Published: Sep 22, 2018 14:20 IST