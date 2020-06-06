e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadha join hands for a song on Unlock 1: Be Strong Let’s Unlock India Together

Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadha join hands for a song on Unlock 1: Be Strong Let’s Unlock India Together

Actors and cricketers come together for a song to boost the morale of Indians as the country goes into Unlock 1, after two months of lockdown.

bollywood Updated: Jun 06, 2020 15:24 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Manoj Bajpayee in a still from the song.
Manoj Bajpayee in a still from the song.
         

Bollywood actors Manoj Bajpayee, Sonu Sood, Jimmy Sheirgill, Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, Sunil Grover, Pulkit Samrat, Angad Bedi and Amy Virk have teamed up for a song titled Be Strong - Let’s Unlock India Together to help boost the morale of Indians as they step outside our homes after two months of complete lockdown. The lockdown was announced late March in wake of the coronavirus pandemic that continues to trouble the world, killing thousands daily. Labelled Unlock 1, the step involves getting back to our normal lives - with safety measures to curb the spread of the novel virus.

The video opens with Manoj saying, “Ae Hindustani! Is desh ka itihaas padh lena, dare na aur na ghabrae musibat me jab bhi aye (Hey Indian! Read the history of this nation. We were never scared or nervous when in trouble).” The video then shows us deserted roads, streets, stadiums and more.

Directed by Vikram Vijay Chopra, the song has music by Jasbir Jassi, who has also lent his voice for the number. Be Strong - Let’s Unlock India Together has been penned down by Sanjeev Anand. The song also features Binnu Dhillon, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Vatsal Sheth, Ishita Sheth and Jasbir Jassi alongwith cricketers Virendra Sehwag, Suresh Raina.

 

The song was initiated by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry , Punjab state chairman Karan Gilhotra.

Also read: Irrfan Khan’s son Babil reveals actor had strange understanding of rain: ‘Oh my god, what the rain did to him’

Recently, Manoj had also featured in a song on communal harmony. It was penned by filmmaker Milap Zaveri. About the problems that the lockdown brought upon people in the country, Manoj had told Hindustan Times, “There is nothing to explain about the situation of migrants. But I know that each and everyone is quite troubled by the visuals they see on social media. That’s a thought that came to my mind. so I tried to explain what I am thinking. When I see visuals of migrants on the road, with little children and women, I feel I don’t have the right to crib, I feel small talking about my lockdown problems.”

