Mansi Bagla and G Ashok to remake three South Indian films

The producer has acquired rights of three movies and will make her directorial debut with a Marathi movie, which will be a remake of 2017 Telugu flick Ninnu Kori

bollywood Updated: Aug 29, 2020 19:21 IST
HT Mumbai
Mansi Gala
Mansi Gala
         

Producer Mansi Bagla and filmmaker G Ashok have collaborated together under the banner of Mini Films and bought the rights for the Hindi remakes of three South Indian films. Preparations have begun to get these films on the floor as soon as possible.

Besides, Bagla is also gearing up for her directorial debut with a Marathi film, which will be a remake of the 2017 Telugu romantic-comedy, Ninnu Kori.

Talking about her big announcements, she says, “I fell in love with cinema at a young age and direction has been my dream. G Ashok sir showed me a way and under his training and mentorship, today, I’m all ready to direct my first film. Content in Marathi films is very rich and the stories are told true to form. I made my decision after meeting Ashok sir because I know he will guide me in the right direction.” 

However, the decision to direct and acquire rights for movies didn’t happen overnight. “It’s the result of a robust groundwork along with my team for years. I’m not backed by any insider or outsider. I have come till here on my own with my hard work, dedication and perseverance. I want to be known because of my skills and I am ready to work 24x7 with good collaborations. I want to make and work on quality cinema,” she shares.

Bagla further adds, “I hired top consultants, who used my homework, skills, and money, but gave zero outcome. Ultimately, one has to go by their own gut, and I did that and I got the results.”

Mini Films is working on developing various stories. Bagla and G Ashok are planning a horror- comedy with writer-director Raaj Shaandilyaa.

