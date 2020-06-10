e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 10, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Manu Rishi Chadha reveals why he won’t write any story set in the lockdown or Covid-19 crisis

Manu Rishi Chadha reveals why he won’t write any story set in the lockdown or Covid-19 crisis

Actor-writer Manu Rishi Chadha says that the moment he felt the lockdown stress was getting to him, he gave himself ‘homework’ — to write a script in 15 days.

bollywood Updated: Jun 10, 2020 14:03 IST
Rishabh Suri
Rishabh Suri
Hindustan Times
Manu Rishi Chadha, apart from acting, has co-written Chance Pe Dance (2010), and dialogues for Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! (2008)
Manu Rishi Chadha, apart from acting, has co-written Chance Pe Dance (2010), and dialogues for Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! (2008)
         

Actor-writer Manu Rishi Chadha is sure about the one thing he won’t do after the lockdown: write any story which involves that or the Covid-19 crisis. This is a decision he took early on.

Asked what transpired for him to decide this, when makers are already in the process of even registering titles for potential films on the crisis, he says, “I worked a lot in 2019, so when this was announced, I thought chalo ghar pe baithte hain. But thanks to news channels and social media, the kind of information and news we got, I started getting scared. I realised I shouldn’t be.”

The actor-writer further adds that he decided he should write a script in 15 days. “I started giving myself homework. I would always complain ‘till when will I write for directors and producers?’ I grew up in a crowded place like Chandni Chowk in Delhi, so there have been many characters in memory,” he shares.

 

From a crowded upbringing like that, to now being in solitude, with just his family, life has changed completely.

The 49-year-old tells us, “After the 15th day, I felt I should start cooking, because anyway my job is to cook stories! I focused on special things this time around, and decided that I will not write about the lockdown, nothing like a love story in lockdown, thriller set in this phase, or how to survive, or someone died in this. Rather, I would write stories about real people, like a milk man wanting to become a cricketer. I started reading books like An Unsuitable Boy by Karan Johar, Urdu-Hindi dictionary, Ghalib’s shayari, Murakami too, but I couldn’t connect too much with the philosophy.”

Chadha is grateful that he has his writing to escape into when not working as an actor, so he can keep himself occupied. But he agrees that this period is bound to lead to a rise in mental health issues among people.

“When you sit at home for just three days due to a fever, you start worrying about food and everything. I am thankful that I can survive in my imaginative world, but many people don’t have that. Their imagination is limited to ‘biwi ne kya khaya, bachhon ne kya khaya, ghar ki kisht kaise doonga’ Unpe lockdown ka asar toh padh raha hai. As a writer, there is a fight in my mind between internal and external, but as a human, as a father, husband, I am a little worried about what will happen,” he signs off.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
‘Delhi L-G Baijal’s orders to be implemented’: CM Kejriwal on hospitals row
‘Delhi L-G Baijal’s orders to be implemented’: CM Kejriwal on hospitals row
Relief for Amrapali buyers, Supreme Court directs banks to release balance loan amount
Relief for Amrapali buyers, Supreme Court directs banks to release balance loan amount
Ladakh MP delivers biting response to Rahul Gandhi on China-occupied territory
Ladakh MP delivers biting response to Rahul Gandhi on China-occupied territory
Covid-19: Number of recoveries exceed active cases for first time
Covid-19: Number of recoveries exceed active cases for first time
Human eggs prefer some men’s sperm over others, claims study
Human eggs prefer some men’s sperm over others, claims study
On Rahul Gandhi’s China query, Union minister’s advice to Congress leader
On Rahul Gandhi’s China query, Union minister’s advice to Congress leader
At Rs 20 crore, a rare 2003 Ferrari Enzo breaks record at online auction
At Rs 20 crore, a rare 2003 Ferrari Enzo breaks record at online auction
Covid War Room: Uttarakhand CM’s medical & economic plan as India ‘unlocks’
Covid War Room: Uttarakhand CM’s medical & economic plan as India ‘unlocks’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Arvind KejriwalCovid-19 DelhiPetrol Price

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In