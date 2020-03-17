Marathi actor Jairam Kulkarni dies at the age of 88

bollywood

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 10:59 IST

Marathi actor Jairam Kulkarni died on Tuesday morning in Pune due to old age, his family said. He is survived by his wife Hema, son Ruchir, and daughter-in-law, actor Mrunal Deo Kulkarni.

Born in village near Ambe in Barshi, Solapur district, Jairam loved acting since his childhood. While in class VIII, he played the role of an aunt in the play ‘Moruchi Mawashi’. Since the village did not have good facilities for education, he studied further in S P College in Pune where he met actors Srikant Moghe and Sharad Talwalkar and became friends. He played the role of Hanmya in the play ‘Amaldar’ while in college.

In 1956, he began working with All India Radio (Akashwani) and got his first break in films in 1970 while working with Akashwani but had to leave his job as the he had to travel to Mumbai for shoots. But while working in Akashwani, he had the opportunity to work with Venkatesh Madgulkar as his assistant, and met stalwarts like PL Deshpande, DM Mirasadar and Anand Yadav.

He is known for films such as Gammat Jamaat, De Danaadan, Navri Mile Navyalaya, Zapatale, Amchya Sarakhe Amich.

Speaking about her father in law, Mrunal Kulkarni said, “He was more like a father to me, the Deo and Kulkarni family have known each other for a long time. This year I lost not one but both my fathers. It is indeed a great loss for me and my family.” His last rites will be held at Vaikunth at noon.

