Mardaani 2 villain Vishal Jethwa opens up about his prep for becoming Sunny: ‘Tried to relate myself to an animal, a python’

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 09:04 IST

Villains and rapists have been depicted onscreen for as long as one can remember but watching the serial rapist Sunny in Mardaani 2 will haunt you for a long time. So evil and dark has been debutant, actor Vishal Jethwa’s performance that he has become a talking point. In an interview with Pinkvilla he has explained his process.

On the question of how he brought out the viciousness of the character, Vishal explained how he watched a couple of videos of animals like a python — how it preys on its food, breaks it before feeding on it. He mentioned how every human being has a dark side to his or her personality that they are not even aware of. He was quoted as saying, “I feel every person has a ‘secret’ dark side to them which perhaps they themselves are not aware of. I had to search that part in me for this role.”

He mentioned how he had to do workshops to get to play the role. “I did a lot of workshops for it, we tried a lot of methods. I tried to relate myself to an animal, a python. I watched a couple of videos of the animal, on how he preys his victim and breaks them enough to feed on it. I had to reach that darkness within me, which was very difficult.”

In the prep process, he mentioned how would keep a chair in front of him and bring out his frustration on it. He said, “I used to keep an empty chair in front of me and remove all my aggression and anger on it. Once in the process, I had gone extremely aggressive and my director told me to relax. After 4-5 seconds, I came out of the character and started sobbing (sigh). That day I thought I had gone a step ahead in becoming the character.”

Explaining further on his preparation to play the character, he said, “I had started to wear the clothes of the character for a good 4 months, I had gone to Meerut to learn the language and get into the groove so that it all looks natural onscreen. I observed their attitude, their body language and tried to bring in nuances from there. From my audition to the release, I had tried to keep the character of Sunny alive in me because you never know when you are supposed to get into the character, maybe for a patchwork or dubbing.”

He explained how the process of becoming Sunny and, more importantly, staying in the role, took a toll on his health as well. He mentioned his head would start paining. “It is very disturbing. When I was doing the workshop and used to leave the workshop, my head used to start paining, literally. The character’s psyche was such that it used to take a toll on me. I was supposed to watch a lot of criminal news and their videos and as a part of workshop enjoy it but I just couldn’t. I could not sleep at night.”

On being asked how was the process of coming out of this character, he explained, “You cannot change your soul. It was very important for me to not lose myself in this. It took a lot of time to return to Vishal from Sunny. I remember seeing myself in the mirror and not recognising myself. I used to feel, this is not me.”

He mentioned how he would see his old albums to learn to relate to his real self. “I used to watch my old albums and photos and miss the real Vishal Jethwa. So, when the shoot got wrapped and my hair started growing, I saw glimpses of Vishal return to myself. Then later, when I wore my own clothes after 4-5 months, I felt uncomfortable for the first few days and I felt like I have lost something within me as Vishal. I used to meditate and meet people.”

