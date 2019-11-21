Marjaavaan box office day 6: Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh film earns Rs 35.34 cr, strong in mass markets

bollywood

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 14:32 IST

The Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh film, Marjaavaan, has clearly won over the mass market. At the end of six days since its release, the film has made Rs 35.34 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures on Thursday and wrote: “#Marjaavaan Fri 7.03 cr, Sat 7.21 cr, Sun 10.18 cr, Mon 4.15 cr, Tue 3.61 cr, Wed 3.16 cr. Total: ₹ 35.34 cr. #India biz.”

#Marjaavaan Fri 7.03 cr, Sat 7.21 cr, Sun 10.18 cr, Mon 4.15 cr, Tue 3.61 cr, Wed 3.16 cr. Total: ₹ 35.34 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 21, 2019

Marjaavaan was universally panned by critics but the masses have taken to it in a major way. Tweeting about the day 5, Taran mentioned that the film continued to trend well in mass markets. He had written: “#Marjaavaan continues to trend well in mass markets... Eyes ₹ 38 cr [+/-] total in Week 1... Fri 7.03 cr, Sat 7.21 cr, Sun 10.18 cr, Mon 4.15 cr, Tue 3.61 cr. Total: ₹ 32.18 cr. #India biz.”

#Marjaavaan continues to trend well in mass markets... Eyes ₹ 38 cr [+/-] total in Week 1... Fri 7.03 cr, Sat 7.21 cr, Sun 10.18 cr, Mon 4.15 cr, Tue 3.61 cr. Total: ₹ 32.18 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 20, 2019

Marjaavaan has shown growth among the multiplex crowd but not in metros. While giving out the day 4 data, he had written: “#Marjaavaan has smooth sailing on Day 4... Mass circuits remain rock-steady, keeping the total healthy... Ditto for multiplexes beyond metros... Fri 7.03 cr, Sat 7.21 cr, Sun 10.18 cr, Mon 4.15 cr. Total: ₹ 28.57 cr. #India biz.”

#Marjaavaan has smooth sailing on Day 4... Mass circuits remain rock-steady, keeping the total healthy... Ditto for multiplexes beyond metros... Fri 7.03 cr, Sat 7.21 cr, Sun 10.18 cr, Mon 4.15 cr. Total: ₹ 28.57 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 19, 2019

The November 7 release, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala remains rock steady at the box office. The film is just a few crores away from hitting the Rs 100 crore mark. Taran tweeting about it, said that by Wednesday, the film had made Rs 97 crore. He wrote: “#Bala [Week 2] Fri 3.76 cr, Sat 6.73 cr, Sun 8.01 cr, Mon 2.25 cr, Tue 2.05 cr, Wed 1.96 cr. Total: ₹ 97 cr. #India biz.”

Also read: Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi visit Bishan Bedi’s ancestral haveli on Mehr’s first birthday, he shares first clear picture of granddaughter

#Bala [Week 2] Fri 3.76 cr, Sat 6.73 cr, Sun 8.01 cr, Mon 2.25 cr, Tue 2.05 cr, Wed 1.96 cr. Total: ₹ 97 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 21, 2019

Marjaavaan, which pits Sidharth against Riteish as arch rivals, also features Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh in prominent roles. Ayushmann’s Bala, meanwhile, is the story of a bald man, whose life is nothing but a series of embarrassments and heartbreaks.

Follow @htshowbiz for more