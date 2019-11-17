Marjaavaan: Sidharth Malhotra elated with audience’s response as film earns Rs 14 cr in two days

bollywood

Actor Sidharth Malhotra says he is happy that people have accepted him as an action hero once again with Marjaavaan. The film, which took an opening of Rs 7.03 crore on Friday, remained steady on Saturday and minted Rs 7.21 crore.

“Ek Villain and Brothers introduced me as an action hero. I did not cater to this audience and today I am happy that they have given this kind of response to Marjaavaan,” Sidharth said. In Marjaavaan, Sidharth plays a larger-than-life hero who breaks bones and utters dialogues that reminds of the angry young man image of Bollywood’s retro era. He plays a hot- headed young man who falls in love with a girl who cannot speak. The Milap Zaveri-directed Marjaavaan also features Tara Sutaria, Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh.

According to trade expert Taran Adarsh, the film has “maintained strong occupancy in mass belt/single screens on Day 2”.

“Business should grow on Day 3... Eyes Rs 22 crore weekend... Friday 7.03 crore, Saturday 7.21 crore. Total: Rs 14.24 crore. #India business,” he tweeted.

Sidharth says he looks at failures as a learning experience, and doesn’t get bogged down by it. “I look at it from a learning point of view. Even massive superstars of the country can’t predict the future of their films,” Sidharth said while talking about his mantra for dealing with successes and failures. “It’s a part and parcel of the business. I have a lot of gratitude that I am a working actor. You can’t let your previous Friday affect your coming Friday,” he added.

