Marjaavaan sound technician Nimish Pilankar dies at 29, colleagues discuss how ‘techs work overtime, rarely get paid’

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 16:43 IST

Sound technician Nimish Pilankar, who reportedly worked on the recently released Marjaavaan and Housefull 4, has died at the age of 29. Nimish is said to have suffered from high blood pressure, which resulted in brain haemorrhage.

Akshay took to Twitter to offer his condolences. He wrote, “Very sad to learn about the passing away of Nimish Pilankar, that too at such a young age. My heart goes out to his family at this difficult time.”

Actor Vipin Sharma reacted to a post on Twitter about Nimish’s untimely death. He wrote, “Many techs work over time n rarely get paid for that. Its terrible. Afraid to loose work they stay quiet n keep working. Many times they may not get fully paid as well while they already accept to work for less money in the first place. Rest in Peace Nimish Pilankar.”

Director and producer Mrunalinni Patil had also confirmed the news on Twitter. She wrote, “SOUND TECHNICIAN, NIMISH PILANKAR, aged 29, has passed away...of high blood pressure leading to brain haemorrhage. Point is; does anyone care? Technicians contribute silently n immeasurably to Bollywood cinema. They work long hours coz they love cinema. Do they get credit.”

According to a report in India Today, Nimish had a career breakthrough with Salman Khan’s 2018 film Race 3. He went on to work on films such as Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Kesari and Jalebi.

Meanwhile, Housefull 4 is nearing the Rs 200 crore mark whereas Marjaavaan has collected Rs 42 crore in 10 days.

Last week, television actor and model Gehana Vasisth has suffered a heart attack and was admitted to a hospital. Her doctor said she suffered the attack after being on a long work shift without proper nutrition.

As per sources, she fell unconscious on Thursday afternoon while shooting at Madh Island for a web series. She was immediately rushed to the hospital. Dr Pranav Kabra, head of Raksha Hospital, said Gehana was brought in with no pulse and extremely low blood pressure. He added that it took two hours to revive her pulse and had to be given electric shock treatment.

“From the preliminary information we have got so far, Gehana Vasisth was shooting for nearly 48 hours without consuming proper nourishment. She has been admitted to the Intensive Care section and we are doing a series of tests on her. She is suffering from diabetes and her sugar is on the higher side, while her BP is very low. We were told she consumed some energy drinks and was also taking medication for diabetes and some other ailment. We are not sure if there was any reaction between what she consumed.” he added.

Gehana was recently seen in ALT Balaji’s Gandii Baat. She has also featured in shows on the Ullu app.

(With IANS inputs)

