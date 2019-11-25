Akshay Kumar teases Housefull 5 with a reunion pic as Abhishek Bachchan and Jacqueline Fernandez join Housefull 4 cast

bollywood

Akshay Kumar has shared a picture from the Housefull 4 success bash, which marked the reunion of cast members from all the previous instalments as well. As Housefull 4 is inching towards the Rs 200 crore mark, the cast of Housefull 4 reunited to celebrate the occasion along with other members of the franchise such as Abhishek Bachchan and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Akshay wrote, “Last night was a #HouseFull of fun with friends from Housefull 1, 2, 3 and 4. Gearing up for 5? I don’t know.”

The picture shows the entire cast of Housefull 4 including Akshay, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Chunky Panday, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda. While Jacqueline had featured in the second and third instalments, Abhishek was part of the third installment. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala can be seen making a five symbol as he poses for the group picture.

The first and second instalments were directed by Sajid Khan who went on to direct the third instalment in collaboration with Farhad Samji. However, Sajid had to step down as director of Housefull 4 after being accused by several women of sexual harassment during the MeToo movement.

Housefull 4 was the big Diwali release of this year and had clashed with Made In China and Saand Ki Aankh. Despite the competition, it went on to open at Rs 18.85 crore. The film had received mixed reviews; reacting to this, Akshay had told IANS during a media interaction, “I respect critics. It is important for people to be critics because it is like a barometer. Comedy is a tricky thing. The comedy I like, may not be liked by my wife. So, things will vary, even among the critics.”

He had added, “It is very difficult to do such physical comedy where one has to keep logic away -- physical comedy is especially tough. In his era, Charlie Chaplin used to do it, without dialogues. He used to make us laugh. I tell you, it is the most difficult acting to do. I do not know why this genre is not given due credit. I am trying to find an answer for 30 years. I have even spoken to people who give awards over why comedies are not celebrated. I think they all think it is very easy to do comedy, but as we keep saying, writing and performing any genre of comedy is very difficult.”

