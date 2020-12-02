Masaba Gupta shares throwback pic with Hrithik Roshan: ‘Insisted my mother take me to meet him else I won’t eat my food’

bollywood

Actor-fashion designer Masaba Gupta has shared a throwback post from her fangirling days. The photo, clicked more than 20 years ago, shows Masaba as a teenager, posing next to actor Hrithik Roshan.

Masaba said the photo was clicked before the release of Kaho Na Pyaar Hai in 2000. “Fun fact- when I was about 11-12yrs old,Kaho Na Pyaar Hai was about to release & I insisted my mother take me to meet @iHrithik else I won’t eat my food. I look like a smug little boy,” she wrote. In the photo, Hrithik and Masaba are sitting next to each other on a couch. While Hrithik smiled for the camera, Masaba decided to go for a more serious look.

Fun fact- when I was about 11-12yrs old,Kaho Na Pyaar Hai was about to release & I insisted my mother take me to meet @iHrithik else I won’t eat my food 🤣 I look like a smug little boy! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ENhSQjihRb — Masaba (@MasabaG) December 2, 2020

Masaba’s followers found the pictures ‘too sweet’. “How sweet is this Masaba! What a sweet memory,” read a comment. “Masabaji You Look Too Good .. Added Your Nature You’re Superlative,” read another comment.

Masaba is the daughter of actor Neena Gupta and former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards. Masaba and Neena have starred together in Netflix’s semi-autobiographical series, Masaba Masaba. The show also starred Neil Bhoopalam and had guest appearances from Farah Khan and Kiara Advani. The show got positive critical response.

The Hindustan Times review read, “Masaba, in the fine tradition of television characters such as Seinfeld, Louie, and, most recently, Ramy, plays a version of herself. It is never quite clear when she’s performing and when she’s simply… being, but that’s just a testament to her effortless acting style and innate likability. As talented a designer as she is, her performance here is good enough to justify a switch in career. At the very least, she might want to consider making it a side-hustle.”

Recently, Masaba celebrated Kamala Harris’ win at the US vice-presidential elections. She spoke about when she was a little girl and thoughts of her ethnicity dawned on her, she felt that there was no one else like her. She wrote: “You know when i was little & started to understand more about my ethnicity...the fact that I was a mixed child..half Caribbean & half Indian,I thought I was the only one of my kind.I used to think wow,masaba there possibly can’t be more like you out there.”

Expressing hope after seeing the rise of Kamala, she continued: “But today I see @kamalaharris & I know different is so good. It’s so good that if you keep your chin up & work hard enough to break out of the color,skin,race box they put you in...you might just make history. Madame Vice President,the first black woman / the first person of south Asian descent & more importantly just the first woman to be VP elect- I salute you & I plan to go back to my drawing board tonight & sketch bigger,brighter dreams for myself and the women who will come after me...mixed girls,just like us. #kamalaharris #america #election2020 - image credit : @jonelleyoga.”

