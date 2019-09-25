‘May Amitabh Bachchan continue to soar’: Shatrughan Sinha, Ajay Devgn celebrate his Dadasaheb Phalke win

bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday received best wishes from one of his dear friends and old colleague Shatrughan Sinha after being declared as the recipient for this year’s Dada Saheb Phalke Award. Shatrughan who has delivered several hits with the actor, including Kaala Patthar, Dostana, Bombay to Goa, and many more, told ANI that Amitabh is a personality of high calibre and hailed the star for redefining the industry with his varied roles.

“Amitabh Bachchan is already a personality of high calibre in terms of his career, experience, performance, durability, seniority, maturity. Over time, he has given a lot to the cinema with his roles, and films. He is a good friend of mine and also an old colleague. I pray him good luck and wish that he continues to soar the grandeur of success in his life.”

T 3298 - There is a paucity of words searching a response .. for the generosity of words that pour in ..

I am but deeply grateful and most humbled .. my sincerest gratitude ..



कृतज्ञ हूँ मैं , परिपूर्ण , आभार और धन्यवाद ... मैं केवल एक विनयपूर्ण , विनम्र अमिताभ बच्चन हूँ pic.twitter.com/ESfV7ms6fZ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 24, 2019

Other actors including Celina Jaitley, Anushka Sharma and Ajay Devgn also congratulated the actor on his win.

Congratulations sir @SrBachchan on being graced with the #DadaSahebPhalkeAward. You embody inspiration, grace, humility and all things genius. It is truly an honour to have witnessed your work and seen you shine in all your glory. 🙏👏 — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) September 25, 2019

Congratulations @SrBachchan ji on being bestowed the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. It’s another feather in your long list of well-deserved accolades. Honoured to have worked with you in some amazing films.👏 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 25, 2019

Dear Sir @SrBachchan hearty congratulations on winning the #DadaSahebPhalkeAward celebrating the dedication you’ve shown on the way to this achievement. You’ve earned every bit of the success you’re enjoying. Such an inspiration! #AmitabhBachchan — Celina Jaitly (@CelinaJaitly) September 25, 2019

Apart from the actor, former Chairman of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairman Pahlaj Nihalani also praised Big B for his contribution to the Indian cinema and transforming it with his inspirational roles. Nihalani also said that currently, none other than him in the industry deserves to receive the award.

“I think no other than him is the best to receive the honour because the kind of personality he is, he has always got things at the right time. Normally this award is for people who have retired from the industry but he is very much active and very much deserving icon of the world. I think it’s a very happy moment and I think the government has made the right choice at the right time,” Nihalani said.

