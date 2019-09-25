e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 25, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Sep 25, 2019

‘May Amitabh Bachchan continue to soar’: Shatrughan Sinha, Ajay Devgn celebrate his Dadasaheb Phalke win

Actors Shatrughan Sinha, Anushka Sharma, Ajay Devgn have wished Amitabh Bachchan on his Dadasaheb Phalke Award honour.

bollywood Updated: Sep 25, 2019 14:57 IST

Asian News International
Amitabh Bachchan and Shatrughan Sinha have worked together in multiple movies.
Amitabh Bachchan and Shatrughan Sinha have worked together in multiple movies.
         

Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday received best wishes from one of his dear friends and old colleague Shatrughan Sinha after being declared as the recipient for this year’s Dada Saheb Phalke Award. Shatrughan who has delivered several hits with the actor, including Kaala Patthar, Dostana, Bombay to Goa, and many more, told ANI that Amitabh is a personality of high calibre and hailed the star for redefining the industry with his varied roles.

“Amitabh Bachchan is already a personality of high calibre in terms of his career, experience, performance, durability, seniority, maturity. Over time, he has given a lot to the cinema with his roles, and films. He is a good friend of mine and also an old colleague. I pray him good luck and wish that he continues to soar the grandeur of success in his life.”

 

Other actors including Celina Jaitley, Anushka Sharma and Ajay Devgn also congratulated the actor on his win.

 

 

 

Apart from the actor, former Chairman of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairman Pahlaj Nihalani also praised Big B for his contribution to the Indian cinema and transforming it with his inspirational roles. Nihalani also said that currently, none other than him in the industry deserves to receive the award.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra on Salman Khan’s comments after Bharat: ‘He came for Nick Jonas and my reception, we went to his house’

“I think no other than him is the best to receive the honour because the kind of personality he is, he has always got things at the right time. Normally this award is for people who have retired from the industry but he is very much active and very much deserving icon of the world. I think it’s a very happy moment and I think the government has made the right choice at the right time,” Nihalani said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 14:57 IST

tags
trending topics
PM ModiDonald TrumpImran KhanDonald TrumpJammu and KashmirAmitabh BachchanDeepika PadukoneRishabh PantRanveer SinghOnePlus 7TSharad PawarChinmayanandArvind Kejriwal
Top News
latest news
India News
Bollywood News
don't miss