Milind Soman-Ankita Konwar are every newlywed couple ever as they sport gold jewellery in throwback honeymoon pic

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 18:35 IST

Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar were every newly married couple ever as they forgot to keep their gold and diamond jewellery at home before flying off for their beach honeymoon. Milind has now shared a candid throwback picture from his honeymoon where he can be seen wearing a gold chain ahead of his snorkeling session in the sea. Ankita can also be seen wearing her rings while still wearing the snorkelling gear.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Milind wrote, “#FunnyFridayFaces the oddest thing about this photo is the gold chain, must have been just after the wedding, nothing screams honeymoon like a gold chain on a beach... beaches must be empty now, and really beautiful, just saying. Who else is missing the beach? Snorkelling? Diving?????? #fun #sun #beach #travel #health #life #honeymoon #outdoors #fitnessaddict.”

His fans also noticed his gold chain stealing attention in the picture. A fan reacted, “That gold chain though.” Another wrote, “I miss and yes its that gold chain which is so funny and catchy abt this picture.” One more wrote, “That’s the most striking...Hehe and I was wondering why are u wearing it...”

Milind and Ankita tied the knot on April 22, 2018 and have been on numerous vacations since then. The two made headlines for their 26-year age difference, which is the same age difference between Milind and his mother.

Talking about their age gap, Milind was seen saying in a viral video, “Conventionally, society has created these barriers for people when they fall in love. These are the people who should be together, these are the people who should get together. Those are based on many things – race, religion, country, gender…I think there should not be any barriers. I think everybody should be free to choose who they love and who they like and that should be based just on feelings that they have in the heart, it should have nothing to do with the society.”

