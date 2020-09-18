e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 18, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar share pics as they take first flight in 6 months: ‘Things have changed so much, trying to adjust’

Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar share pics as they take first flight in 6 months: ‘Things have changed so much, trying to adjust’

Milind Soman was all praises as he took a flight, after coronavirus shutdown, from Mumbai. Sharing pictures from the airport, the actor said that the entire procedure of ‘checking in and boarding was very smooth, even better than before‘.

bollywood Updated: Sep 18, 2020 18:36 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar take their first flights in months.
Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar take their first flights in months.
         

Ankita Konwar has shared pictures from the airport as she and Milind Soman took their first flight since the pandemic induced lockdown in March. One of the images shows her posing in the waiting area while she poses with Milind in another picture where they can be seen wearing their masks.

Ankita shared the images and wrote, “First flight after 6 months!!!!!! Things have changed so much, still trying to adjust.#fridayface #lifeinthetimeofcorona #fridayvibes #flying #airtravel.”

 

Ankita also posted a picture on Instagram Stories and wrote, “First flight after February.”

Hindustantimes

Milind also shared a post on Instagram as he boarded the flight after months. “#Fridayface boarding at Mumbai all said and done, the whole procedure of checking in and boarding was verry smooth, even better than before! All contact less, no stopping anywhere. Let’s see what happens on arrival,” he wrote. He could be seen wearing a face mask with images of the airport reflecting on it.

 

While Milind has been revisiting many of his pictures from his modelling days and sharing them on Instagram, Ankita has been posting pictures of her husband. Last week, she posted an image that had Milind gazing into the landscape, as he stood with a cup of tea in his hands. :My view My partner in the lesson called life, who has also taught me a great deal about it Grateful for everyone who has added to my little pool of knowledge from the vast ocean out there Thank you today and everyday,” she wrote. Milind was also quick and commented, “Learning from you too so many wonderful things.”

Also read: Ronit Roy says he was once told casting junior artistes instead of him would be a better idea: ‘It was very hurtful’

Milind was seen on the judges’ panels of television shows - India’s Next Top Model and Supermodel Of The Year. He also featured in the popular Amazon Prime’s web series, Four More Shots Please! season one and two.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Didn’t want to hurt anybody’: Anurag Thakur regrets Nehru comment
‘Didn’t want to hurt anybody’: Anurag Thakur regrets Nehru comment
Ambedkar memorial: Thackeray postpones event after controversy over invites
Ambedkar memorial: Thackeray postpones event after controversy over invites
Delhi schools to stay shut for students until October 5
Delhi schools to stay shut for students until October 5
Intel agencies to probe new Turkish NGO outreach in Kashmir: Official
Intel agencies to probe new Turkish NGO outreach in Kashmir: Official
PM Modi defends farm bills, says critics misleading farmers
PM Modi defends farm bills, says critics misleading farmers
Covid-19 vaccine: These seven firms have license for vaccine manufacture
Covid-19 vaccine: These seven firms have license for vaccine manufacture
Goa: German woman found dead by daughter in her flat
Goa: German woman found dead by daughter in her flat
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Kangana RanautParliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila MatondkarHappy birthday Shabana Azmi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In