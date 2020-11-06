e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Milind Soman shares new picture, video from Goa vacation with Ankita Konwar, thanks fans for birthday wishes

Milind Soman shares new picture, video from Goa vacation with Ankita Konwar, thanks fans for birthday wishes

Milind Soman shared a picture and short video from his birthday holiday in Goa, with wife Ankita Konwar. He also thanked all his fans for their good wishes.

bollywood Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 13:55 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Milind Soman celebrated his birthday in Goa with wife Ankita Konwar.
Milind Soman celebrated his birthday in Goa with wife Ankita Konwar.
         

Actor-model Milind Soman, who turned 55 on November 4, celebrated his birthday with wife Ankita Konwar in Goa. He had now shared a new picture and a video from their holiday. He also thanked his fans for the good wishes he received.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote: “Thank you to all for your love, you made this 4th November all the more special ! Most special was all the pampering from @ankita_earthy who thought of so many things to surprise me and make my birthday fun, I love you my sweetheart more than words can say #55 #birthday.” The video showed Milind doing an exercise routine, hanging from a tree trunk. He also shared a picture with Ankita.

 

Fellow actor Jaideep Ahlawat reacted to the post and wrote in admiration, “sir ... you are just,” followed by several appreciative emojis. A number of his fans also wrote in; one asked admirably: “Where u find all dis natural beauty and bare feet how wud u run?” Another said: “Good to see you today morning on varca beach goa.”

On his birthday, Milind shocked everyone by sprinting naked on an empty beach. Sharing the picture, he wrote: “Happy Birthday to me.” The picture had been clicked by wife Ankita and many fans had joked about him running in his ‘birth suit’.

Milind was in the US sometime back and went exploring the natural beauty of the countryside. Sharing a picture from a hike near New York, he had written: “Spent a day in Vermont, 4 hrs out of New York, just to enjoy the autumn colours on a small hike on a section of the Appalachian trail I had forgotten what the northern forests look like in this season, with the leaves turning from spectacular yellow to pink and red and purple. The weather was great, sunny, temperature about 12°c so needed shoes.”

He continued, “Hikers here seem more careful and respectful, there was no sign of the empty discarded plastic bottles and packets that we see closer to home. It was stunningly beautiful. Forests everywhere are ancient places, their beauty existed here just like this, before humans arrived, and will exist long after we are gone. I feel blessed to have walked here.”

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

tags
top news
Ensure there’s no smog in Delhi after Diwali break: SC tells Centre
Ensure there’s no smog in Delhi after Diwali break: SC tells Centre
Lalu Prasad Yadav not getting bail before counting day
Lalu Prasad Yadav not getting bail before counting day
Covid-19 doesn’t discriminate, please wear masks, urges Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Covid-19 doesn’t discriminate, please wear masks, urges Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Virtual summit: India, Italy to ink trade, investment agreements
Virtual summit: India, Italy to ink trade, investment agreements
TN preps to avoid 2015-flood like situation as northeast monsoon intensifies
TN preps to avoid 2015-flood like situation as northeast monsoon intensifies
US Elections 2020: Why all eyes are on Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona
US Elections 2020: Why all eyes are on Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona
Amit Shah in Bengal: Appeasement politics is hurting state’s tradition
Amit Shah in Bengal: Appeasement politics is hurting state’s tradition
US Elections 2020: Biden ahead, Trump down but not out; what next?
US Elections 2020: Biden ahead, Trump down but not out; what next?
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi’s air qualityUGC NET 2020COVID-19IPL 2020 Eliminator, SRH vs RCBCovid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In