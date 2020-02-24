Milind Soman swims in glacier water, goes fissure diving between two tectonic plates. See pics

bollywood

Actor Milind Soman is always challenging the limits of fitness. The actor was in Iceland last year and went fissure diving. Incidentally, the fissure he went diving is between two tectonic plates.

Sharing pictures, Milind wrote: “Ready for take off!! The free dive in a 7mm wetsuit in Iceland last year was unique and memorable. Diving in a fissure between two tectonic plates, in glacier melt water at 2°C was an experience of a lifetime.” In the pictures, Milind can be seen swimming in deep blue waters, all padded up in a wetsuit and swimming fins. In one of the pictures, as Milind is prepping for the jump, he flashes a thumbs up sign.

Milind is passionate about running, particularly on Pinkathons, aimed at inspiring women to run and stay fit. For the same, he keeps travelling to different cities across India, but the most recently he was in his city, Mumbai. Milind often marks important days in a year such as Republic Day by running as he did this January 26.

Travel is another passion that he shares with his wife Ankita Konwar. In January this year, he was in Jaisalmer for a desert tour and seemed to have thoroughly enjoyed himself.

Only recently, he released his memoir called Made In India, which he has co-written with Roopa Rai (published by Penguin Books). In it, he has spoken about his life’s controversies, relationships, breaking of habits like smoking and drinking, and controlling rage in a freewheeling manner.

Speaking to IANS, he had said how he hadn’t liked the video of Made In India song by singer Alisha Chinai. He said, “I did not like the song or the video at first. Now, of course, it looks magical. It’s a true pop classic.”

Talking about how the book came about, he said, “Penguin approached me about six years ago. Initially, I didn’t think that there was anything to write about, but then my business partner convinced me. I found Roopa Pai on Facebook and spoke to her, and finally decided what I wanted to say.”

Starting out as a champion swimmer to supermodel to actor to extreme sportsperson, who in 2017 successfully completed the Ultrathon in Florida and was the only participant to complete the 84-kilometre run component of it barefoot, Soman is busy with several things nowadays. “Events for my company Maximus, and some film and tv projects. Also, my wife loves to travel, so we do that a lot,” he says.

