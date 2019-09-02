Milind Soman, wife Ankita Konwar scale Mt Kilimanjaro to celebrate her birthday, seal it with a kiss. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 16:55 IST

Actor Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar celebrated her 28th birthday with a kiss at the top of Mt Kilimanjaro, after successfully scaling the highest peak in Africa together.

Sharing a picture from the peak, Milind wished Ankita with a note on Instagram. He wrote, “JAMBO people !!!!!!!!!! What an amazingly beautiful 28th birthday for my #superwife @ankita_earthy and what a way to begin your 29th year, reaching #Uhuru peak, at 19,341ft, the highest point of Mt #kilimanjaro, the roof of Africa !!! And, I think, one of the first Assamese women to do so so proud of you sweetheart. You will inspire many more ! I wish you always greater heights, greater love, greater happiness. #HONGERA MALKIA !! #30thaugust2019 #LateBirthdayPost #africa #alwaysandforever Fredy.”

In a sweet reply to his emotional post, Ankita wrote, “Couldn’t have done it without you. Thank you for being you.”

Milind Soman with Ankita during their trek.

Milind Soman shared pictures from his trek.

Ankita also shared a picture of them celebrating their achievement with a kiss. She wrote, “It was a climb alright! Celebrated my 28th birthday by climbing the highest mountain in Africa #kilimanjaro and summiting the highest peak at 19341 feet #uhurupeak !! And by doing so, became one of the first #assamese women to have done it. It did require a lot of courage, patience and resistance to reach the top but it was all worth it. Life offers so much to teach us, we just have to open our hearts to learn. Kilimanjaro you have been extremely kind. Thank you for a beautiful birthday @milindrunning ! Couldn’t have done this without your support. Thank you for being with me through the montane forests to moorlands to towering alpine deserts to everything.”

Calling Milind ‘the ultra husband’, Ankita added, “May we learn more and grow more together. Here’s to another year of life. P.S thank you everyone for your wonderful warm wishes on my birthday and sorry I couldn’t reply, as I was in the mountains. wish you all LOADS OF LOVE. #kilimanjaro #trekking #summits #peaksoftheworld #rooftopofafrica #axomiya #axomiyasuwali #proudassamese #millennialwayoflife #theultrahusband #africa #tanzania.”

Milind shot to fame after featuring in Alisha Chinai’s single Made In India and is now an avid athlete and adventurer. He tied the knot with Ankita on April 22 last year.

First Published: Sep 02, 2019 16:42 IST