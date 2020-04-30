Mira Rajput applauds kids as little champs amid lockdown: ‘Little hands, big hearts’

bollywood

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 18:03 IST

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput has written a long note, applauding kids who have been kept indoors for more than a month amid the ongoing lockdown in wake of coronavirus pandemic. She also suggested that we should love them, hug them and cater to their needs - especially their emotional needs during these unusual times.

In her note, Mira wrote, “Shout out to the KIDS . Everyone is applauding everyone but our children. These little heroes have stayed indoors more than they’ve ever known in their lives. Their whole worlds have literally been turned upside down. All these rules they’ve never known. A life they couldn’t have imagined. All the things they love like sports, being with friends, going to school, or just being kids have all been taken away from them. Adults talking about others becoming unwell, news reporting death after death. Our poor children’s minds must be racing. Every day they get up and carry on despite all that’s going on. So here’s to our little heroes: today. tomorrow. forever.”

Also read: Rishi Kapoor’s funeral: Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan attend actor’s last rites, see pics

Sharing the note, she wrote on Instagram, “Love them. Hug them. Ask them how they feel and let them cry if they’re not okay. Kiss them. Paint with them and let their clothes and the walls get dirty. Watch their favourite cartoon with them. Snuggle up with them. Give them extra ketchup if they ask for it that day. And when you’re tired after doing the dishes and cooking dinner and they say “Mumma can you play with me” remember this time isn’t forever. Little hands. Big hearts Love them.”

In self quarantine with her actor husband and two kids, Mira is keeping fans entertained with her various posts and often shares throwback pictures and images of how she is spending time. From her baking experiments to how she is managing without salon trips.

Follow @htshowbiz for more