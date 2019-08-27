Mira Rajput shares loved-up pic with Shahid Kapoor, gives a glimpse of Misha’s birthday party, see pics

bollywood

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 09:13 IST

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s daughter Misha turned three on Monday. Her parents ensured that it was a fun-filled day. Shahid’s wife Mira Rajput has now shared pictures from her starry birthday celebration.

Taking to Instagram stories, Mira put up pictures, one of the decoration and another of the couple together, with a loved-up message. Sharing the picture with Shahid, she simply said ‘Shahid Kapoor I love you’. Shahid can be seen holding on to his wife in a warm wrap in the picture.

The second picture is from the celebration -- the frame is dominated by a card-shaped board on which is written: ‘... and then Misha became a beautiful butterfly and Zain a buzzing bee.’ The board has a huge image of a colourful butterfly. Green ballons of different sizes fringe the frame.

Mira was fulsome in her praise for the person responsible for it. She wrote, “Thank you to my dearest and most talented friend for the most beautiful birthday Misha and Zain could have asked for @shimulmodi”

The party also saw a number of children of celebrities in attendance. Among them was actor Shah Rukh Khan’s younger son, AbRam, who came without his father. Also seen were Karan Johar’s twins Yash and Ruhi. Actor Rani Mukerji also attended the party though it is not clear if her daughter Adhira accompanied her. Mira also posted a picture of a girl called Suhaana as it was her birthday too.

On Monday, Mira has shared a picture from Misha’s infancy and written, “I love you my sweetheart. Happiest birthday to my angel Misha I pray for your happiness my darling, God bless you always! Thank you for being the light of our lives! “ In the picture, Misha sleeps in deep slumber.

Mira routinely shares pictures from her personal life. Her most recent picture was from their rakhi celebration, in which Shahid holds on to Zain while Mira helps Misha tie the rakhi. Sharing it, Mira wrote: “Promises to keep.”

Shahid, meanwhile, is on a break after Kabir Singh’s release. He, alongwith his half-brother, Ishaan Khatter and other friends, had taken of on a bike tour in Europe. They rode through scenic Switzerland and Austria before returning home.

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 09:02 IST