Mirchi Awards 2020 full winners list: Kalank bags major wins as Deepika Padukone makes a statement

Feb 20, 2020
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Deepika Padukone looks gorgeous in black.(Varinder Chawla)
         

The recently held Mirchi Music Awards on Wednesday were a starry affair. The awards function was held at an Andheri studio, and Shekhar Ravjiani, Aparshakti Khurana and Neeti Mohan played host. Bollywood celebs Deepika Padukone, AR Rahman, Taapsee Pannu, Raveena Tandon, Neha Bhasin, Sunny Leone and Urvashi Rautela were in attendance.

Talat Aziz, Shreya Ghoshal, Himesh Reshammiya, Ila Arun, Anandji and Bappi Lahiri were also spotted at the event.

Deepika and Taapsee attended the event. ( Varinder Chawla )
Raveena Tandon and Himesh also attended. ( Varinder Chawla )

 

 

 

 

Deepika, who won the Make It Large Award award, graced the event in black and looked stunning. Taapsee also looked gorgeous in a black gown.

Here is the complete list of winners:

Song of the Year: Kalank Title Track (Film: Kalank)

Album of the Year: Kesari

Indies Song of the Year: Jaan Meri

Album: Jaan Meri (Album)

Male Vocalist of The Year: Arijit Singh (Song: Kalank Title Track, Film: Kalank)

Female Vocalist of the Year: Shreya Ghoshal (Song: Ghar More Pardesiya, Film: Kalank)

Music Composer of the Year: Pritam (Song: Kalank Title Track, Film: Kalank)

Lyricist of the Year: Amitabh Bhattacharya (Song: Kalank Title Track, Film: Kalank)

Listeners’ Choice Song of the Year: Bekhayali (Film: Kabir Singh)

Listeners’ Choice Album of the Year Film: Kabir Singh

Listeners’ Choice Independent (Indies) of the year: Vaaste

Upcoming Male Vocalist of the Year: Abhijeet Srivastava (Song: Chashni, Film: Bharat)

Upcoming Female Vocalist of the Year: Aakanksha Sharma (Song: Tum Chale Gaye, Film: Marudhar Express)

Upcoming Music Composer of the Year: Piyush Shankar (Song: Naina Yeh, Film: Article 15)

Upcoming Lyricist of the Year: Sahib (Song: Lahu Ka Rang Kara, Film: Laal Kaptaan)

Best Song Producer (Programming & Arranging): DJ Phukan, Prasad Sashte, Prakash Peters & Sunny MR (Song: Ghar More Pardesiya , Film: Kalank)

Best Song Engineer (Recording & Mixing): Vijay Dayal (Song: Jugraafiya, Album: Super 30)

Best Background Score: Mangesh Dhakde (Film: Article 15)

Recreated song of the year: Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna

Lifetime Achievement Award: Usha Mangeshkar

Special Jury Award for Outstanding Contribution to Hindi Film Music: Amar Haldipur

Special Jury Award for Golden Era Album of the Year (1959): Anari & Sujatha

Best Raag-Inspired Song of the Year: Dhola (Film: Yeh Hai India)

Make It Large Award: Deepika Padukone

Mirchi Social Media Icon of the year: Neha Kakkar

Mirchi Trendsetters Album of the year: Gully Boy

