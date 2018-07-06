Misha visits dad Shahid Kapoor on film sets and we have never seen him flash a bigger smile

Shahid Kapoor and Misha make our favourite daddy-daughter duo on the internet right now and we just cannot get enough of them. Thankfully for us, Mira Rajput regularly shares cute photos and video of her husband and daughter on social media to keep us happy.

Mira shared the cutest picture of Misha and Shahid on Friday in which the two are seen flashing the biggest smiles for the camera. “On set with Papa,” Mira wrote with the photo. A big green screen can also be seen behind the two.

Mira also recently took over Shahid’s Instagram. After sharing a cute picture of Shahid with Misha, Mira decided to mess around the actor’s profile. She posted her own selfie where we can see Shahid in the background. “Insta trakeover by me. What is he doing at the back?” she wrote. What followed were various photos of Shahid with hilarious captions to go with his expressions. The photos are from Shahid shooting for his upcoming film, Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

The Bollywood couple announced Mira’s second pregnancy in April, with daughter Misha’s adorable photo. She gave a big smile to the camera with words ‘big sister’ written by her side. “I am very happy. We just felt like sharing it with everybody. Mira said she wanted to put it on Instagram, and I felt the photograph was really cute. So, it was a spontaneous decision and it just happened,” Shahid said at the recent Dadasaheb Phalke Foundation Awards.

On the work front, Shahid is working on Shree Narayan Singh’s Batti Gul Meter Chalu with Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam.

