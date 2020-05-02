Mithila Palkar sings to pay tribute to Karwaan’s co-star Irrfan Khan. Watch

bollywood

Actor Mithila Palkar, who worked with late actor Irrfan Khan in Kaarwaan, has shared a video in which she paid tribute to the actor who died earlier this week. Sharing the video on Instagram, Mithila addressed her note to Irrfan’s character in the film and wrote, “Hey Shaukat, This #SingSongSaturday is dedicated to you. I’m struggling with the singing and strumming as usual but I tried to learn this just so I could bother you with my Binaca Geetmala, one last time. Khush rehna, jahaan bhi ho. Khuda haafiz Love. Tanya. #KarwaanForever.”

While Mithila played a young girl in the film that also starred Dulquer Salman, Irrfan essayed the role of an elder man, who turned cabbie for her on a long journey.The film released in 2018.

Talking about her experience, Mithila had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “Also, working with my two co-stars was fabulous. I was the youngest on the set, and would observe everything like a wide-eyed child. It was like Disneyland! Shooting for the film was an enriching experience. They (Irrfan and Dulquer) made my job easy.”

About Irrfan being diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour, Mithila had added, “It was heartbreaking, but you have to face things. He’s very brave about it. There’s a lot of love and respect for him. My prayers are with him.”

Irrfan died in a Mumbai hospital after being admitted for colon infection. Responding to the sad demise of the actor, Mithila had posted a picture with him and written on Instagram, “Happy times, happier memories! Rest in peace, Sir. They don’t make gems like you anymore.”

