Mohit Raina on Covid-19 crisis crippling the Indian economy: We are hardworking, we’ll bounce back

Updated: May 19, 2020 16:53 IST

Amid the ongoing pandemic, actor Mohit Raina is maintaining a positive outlook and feels that the tenacity, love and respect of Indian citizens will help in dealing with the situation at hand.

“We Indians are very hardworking people. Give us any kind of situation and we’ll bounce back. We take everything in our stride,” says the 37-year-old actor.

As someone who holds a firm belief in the power of karma, the actor opines that though it may take some time for the economy to revive, “but once we start working and once the vaccine is out, we’ll be ready to work double and triple shifts to make things better”.

Stressing on the need to “stay positive”, Raina calls for self-restraint to deal with the crisis. “Let’s be patient, be grateful for what we have, and prepare for the coming times. I believe in finding hope and happiness in everything that I do, as it can help us transcend all boundaries,” says the actor.

Raina has also had two of his web projects released during the lockdown – series Bhaukaal and a web film Mrs Serial Killer- and he is delighted with the audiences’ response. He says, “What I love about the OTT [platform] is that it allows you to experiment with stories, styles and presentation. It also gives you the opportunity to choose the kind of work you want to do.”

Given that he’s not someone who likes to socialise a lot, Raina says he isn’t really missing much while quarantining at his home. “My mother stays with me, and I’m getting to spend a lot of time with her. We watch films and web series, and we talk and play cards. I feel bad I couldn’t celebrate her 70th birthday, in March, the way I wanted to,” says the actor, who is also utilising the break to learn guitar and keyboard, and is hopeful of “sharing a musical piece soon”.

Raina is also elated with all the love he is getting from his fans, who are enjoying the re-run of his show, Devon Ke Dev – Mahadev, on TV. “When you get so much love for something that you have done earlier, it does make you believe in yourself all the more,” he shares.

