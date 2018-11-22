Mohit Suri and Udita Goswami blessed with a baby boy, actor shares pictures from pregnancy photoshoot

Half Girlfriend director Mohit Suri and former actor Udita Goswami are now proud parents of a baby boy.The couple welcomed their second child on November 21 and are yet to decide on a name. The two tied the knot in 2013 and have a two year-old daughter named Devee. Udita had not disclosed the news of her second pregnancy to her fans. In fact, she shared a few pictures from her pregnancy photoshoot on social media on the day she became a mom again and captioned it, “What kept me busy and missing in action.”

Looking stunning in a sheer turtleneck top and ripped denims, the Zeher actor can be seen heavily pregnant in the photo. In another picture, the diva can be seen rocking a sheer black dress with a dramatic pattern. The actor shared another monochrome picture in a black camisole dress paired with a long shrug and knee-high boots to raise the glam quotient.

Udita was last seen as the female lead in the 2012 film, Diary of a Butterfly. She shot to fame with her Bollywood debut Paap in 2003, starring John Abraham as the male lead. She went on to become popular with films such as Zehar and Aksar. The actor bid adieu to her acting career when she married Mohit. He last directed Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor in Half Girlfriend, which did a moderate business at the box office.

First Published: Nov 22, 2018 10:12 IST