Molestation case filed against Tanushree Dutta’s lawyer Nitin Satpute: Report

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 13:11 IST

Nitin Satpute, the lawyer representing actor Tanushree Dutta in her case against Nana Patekar, has been accused of molestation by a fellow lawyer, reports ANI. A case has already been lodged at Kherwadi police station, Mumbai. More details are awaited in the case.

The #MeToo movement swept Bollywood last year, triggered by Tanushree accusing Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her in 2008 on the sets of the film, Horn Ok Pleassss. The police had registered a case but the police later filed a B Summary report in court, signalling they did not find any evidence against the accused to file a charge sheet or conduct a trial in the case.

Tanushree lodged a protest petition before the Andheri magistrate court against the B Summary report in December. While filing the petition, Satpute had said that the actor and other witnesses wanted to give more evidence in the case but the police had not been responsive.

