e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 03, 2020
Home / Bollywood / Molestation case filed against Tanushree Dutta’s lawyer Nitin Satpute: Report

Molestation case filed against Tanushree Dutta’s lawyer Nitin Satpute: Report

Tanushree Dutta’s lawyer Nitin Satpute has reportedly been accused of molestation by a fellow lawyer.

bollywood Updated: Jan 03, 2020 13:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Tanushree Dutta’s lawyer Nitin Satpute allegedly molested a fellow lawyer.
Tanushree Dutta’s lawyer Nitin Satpute allegedly molested a fellow lawyer.
         

Nitin Satpute, the lawyer representing actor Tanushree Dutta in her case against Nana Patekar, has been accused of molestation by a fellow lawyer, reports ANI. A case has already been lodged at Kherwadi police station, Mumbai. More details are awaited in the case.

The #MeToo movement swept Bollywood last year, triggered by Tanushree accusing Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her in 2008 on the sets of the film, Horn Ok Pleassss. The police had registered a case but the police later filed a B Summary report in court, signalling they did not find any evidence against the accused to file a charge sheet or conduct a trial in the case.

Also read: Good Newwz box office day 7: Akshay Kumar film earns Rs 127.9 cr, may become his third film to enter Rs 200 cr club

Tanushree lodged a protest petition before the Andheri magistrate court against the B Summary report in December. While filing the petition, Satpute had said that the actor and other witnesses wanted to give more evidence in the case but the police had not been responsive.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Why Trump ordered Qasem Soleiman’s killing | Analysis
Why Trump ordered Qasem Soleiman’s killing | Analysis
Qasem Soleimani: Powerful figure who sought to reshape Middle East in Iran’s favour
Qasem Soleimani: Powerful figure who sought to reshape Middle East in Iran’s favour
NCP leader Anil Deshmukh likely to be new home minister of Maharashtra
NCP leader Anil Deshmukh likely to be new home minister of Maharashtra
Protest outside Kota’s JK Lon Hospital, dozen people detained by police
Protest outside Kota’s JK Lon Hospital, dozen people detained by police
UP Police serve notice to Firozabad man who died 6 years ago
UP Police serve notice to Firozabad man who died 6 years ago
4 batsmen, 6 bowlers: MSK Prasad names 10 best back-ups for Team India
4 batsmen, 6 bowlers: MSK Prasad names 10 best back-ups for Team India
Delhi gets first smog tower: All about the air purifier at Lajpat Nagar
Delhi gets first smog tower: All about the air purifier at Lajpat Nagar
Watch: Qasem Soleimani killed by a US air strike, all you need to know
Watch: Qasem Soleimani killed by a US air strike, all you need to know
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news