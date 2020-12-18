Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma spotted in Mumbai with her dad, Dhanush joins Russo Brothers’ Netflix film The Gray Man

bollywood

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 11:06 IST

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day:

Amitabh Bachchan poses for a new pic with a strong anti-coronavirus message: ‘Do gaj doori... mask hai zaroori’

A new picture of Amitabh Bachchan was shared online by celebrity photographer Avi Gowariker. The picture had an important coronavirus prevention message to go with it.

Read more here

Dhanush joins star-studded cast of Russo brothers’ The Gray Man, the most expensive Netflix film ever

Dhanush will star with Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Wagner Moura in the Russo brothers’ The Gray Man, at $200 million the most expensive Netflix original film ever.

Read more here

Neha Kakkar shows off pregnant belly in new pic with Rohanpreet Singh, congratulations pour in

Congratulations poured in after Neha Kakkar posted a picture of herself, with a prominent belly. She tied the knot with Rohanpreet Singh in October.

Read more here

‘Diljit Dosanjh and I are fighting today, can unite tomorrow’: Kangana Ranaut slams food delivery service for playing referee in feud

Kangana Ranaut has warned a food delivery service after accusing it of attacking her during her Twitter feud with Diljit Dosanjh.

Read more here

Pregnant Anushka Sharma spotted in Mumbai with her dad. See here

Actor Anushka Sharma, who is pregnant with her first child with Virat Kohli, was spotted on Thursday in Mumbai. Watch.

Read more here

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter