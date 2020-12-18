e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 18, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan poses for a new pic with a strong anti-coronavirus message: ‘Do gaj doori... mask hai zaroori’

Amitabh Bachchan poses for a new pic with a strong anti-coronavirus message: ‘Do gaj doori... mask hai zaroori’

A new picture of Amitabh Bachchan was shared online by celebrity photographer Avi Gowariker. The picture had an important coronavirus prevention message to go with it.

bollywood Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 09:16 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Amitabh Bachchan contracted the coronavirus in July.
Amitabh Bachchan contracted the coronavirus in July.
         

Actor Amitabh Bachchan posed with celebrity photographer Avi Gowariker for a new photo shoot. The picture carried a strong coronavirus prevention message.

Avi shared the picture and wrote in Hindi: “DO GAJ DOORI... MASK HAI ZAROORI !!#PostPackUpShot with TheBoss..@amitabhbachchan” The shot is possibly for an upcoming advertisement.

Amitabh was dressed in a white Pathani suit paired with a Nehru jacket and a face mask. Standing at some distance from the actor was the photographer himself, in a dull blue kurta and a pair of jeans. He also had a mask on. The two maintained social distance in the picture.

 

Amitabh has always been socially conscious but the current pandemic is particularly important as four members of his family, including himself, tested positive to the virus. In July this year, Amitabh, his son and actor Abhishek, daughter-in-law actor Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter tested positive for Covid -19. They were admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital. The first of the lot to leave the hospital after testing negative were Aishwarya and Aaradhya. Amitabh was discharged in August. Abhishek, meanwhile, took the longest to recover.

At the time of his detection, his tweet talking about it made history. It emerged as the most liked tweet of 2020. The post was also appreciated as it helped remove stigma associated with the disease.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor confirms Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s engagement, he says they would have liked a live-in relationship

Amitabh had shot for Kaun Banega Crorapati 12 before he caught the virus. Post recovery, he went back to the sets to shoot for the upcoming season of the game show.

During the pandemic, Amitabh saw the release of his film Gulabo Sitabo with Ayushmann Khurrana. In the pipeline are films such as Jhund, Chehre with Emraan Hashmi, a Telugu film with Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. He also has Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

tags
top news
Oxford says Covid-19 vaccine has good immune response with 2-dose regime
Oxford says Covid-19 vaccine has good immune response with 2-dose regime
Chilly spell in Delhi-NCR intensifies, no relief till Dec 21: IMD
Chilly spell in Delhi-NCR intensifies, no relief till Dec 21: IMD
SC order on contempt proceedings against Kunal Kamra: All you need to know
SC order on contempt proceedings against Kunal Kamra: All you need to know
PM Modi to address MP farmers today amid protests against farm laws
PM Modi to address MP farmers today amid protests against farm laws
Temperatures likely to drop below normal over Delhi, NW India today
Temperatures likely to drop below normal over Delhi, NW India today
Chilla border open from Delhi-Noida side, Tikri and others remain closed
Chilla border open from Delhi-Noida side, Tikri and others remain closed
12 mild earthquakes since June, Delhi feels strong tremors again
12 mild earthquakes since June, Delhi feels strong tremors again
NCB asks Karan Johar to explain 2019’s viral video of party, issues notice
NCB asks Karan Johar to explain 2019’s viral video of party, issues notice
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In