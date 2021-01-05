Mrunal Thakur wants to dive into the world of OTT

bollywood

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 13:48 IST

Mrunal Thakur has always aimed to be platform agnostic. Though she started off with TV serials, she soon shifted to movies and is now eyeing the web. The actor says that for any artiste in today’s times, being a constant shapeshifter is non- negotiable. It is the need of the hour, especially after a year like 2020 that has completely altered the content consumption patterns of the audience, she feels.

Not to undermine that theatres will be the crowd pullers but Thakur believes actors should widen their horizons and attempt long formats to improve their own craft. She shares, “It was a common problem till two years ago that people used to look down upon OTT platforms, including actors. With that being the only option for entertainment available now, people realised an entirely different universe of shows and movies. Having said that, cinemas will still remain a priority for most. However, as actors, we don’t need to choose between platforms and movies. We can do both and be good at both. At the end of the day, these are different formats of storytelling. They both help an actor better their work.”

From the acclaimed portrayal of Sonia in Love Sonia (2018) to Super 30 (2019), Batla House (2019), she has Jersey with Shahid Kapoor, Toofan with Farhan Akhtar, Aankh Micholi, Thaddam, Jersey and Pippa lined up. The actor is in talks for web shows across three platforms and believes that it’s the golden period to be an actor at this point where she finds herself spoilt for choices. “I want to explore the option of being a click away from the entire world. It’s truly gratifying for an actor and gives a high like none other. I want the world to watch and appreciate me. I want to entertain every day and I hope the next show is just round the corner for me,” she divulges.

Interact with author on Twitter/@iamkav