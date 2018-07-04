MS Dhoni: An Untold Story sequel in the works, Sushant Singh Rajput likely to return

While it was quite a rare phenomenon a few years ago, Bollywood is now overflowing with biopics. Apart from the recently released Sanju (based on Sanjay Dutt’s life), we already have Soorma and Manto, among many others lined up for release this year. So the industry decided to take the next step - make a sequel to a biopic. Yes, you read that correctly - a Mid Day report has claimed that a sequel to the MS Dhoni biopic is in the pipeline!

The tabloid reported that Sushant Singh Rajput, who essayed Dhoni’s role in Neeraj Pandey’s MS Dhoni The Untold Story, will reprise his role for the sequel as well. “There is the [Dhoni-led Chennai] thrilling win against Bangalore at the T20 [this year, that can be depicted in the film]. Apart from that, India’s steady run, up to the semi-finals, at the 2015 World Cup will find a place in the narrative,” it quoted a source as saying. Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Films may produce the second instalment of Dhoni biopic.

While the director for the film is yet to finalised, it is likely to go on floors by next year.

MS Dhoni The Untold Story remains the biggest box office hit of Sushant’s career and the film collected more than Rs 100 crore at the domestic ticket windows. It also starred Anupam Kher, Disha Patani, Kiara Advani and Bhumika Chawla.

