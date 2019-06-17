MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva poses with Saif Ali Khan after India vs Pak World Cup match, fans ask ‘Where is Taimur?’

As her father, cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, celebrated team India’s victory over Pakistan in the ongoing cricket World Cup, Ziva Singh Dhoni posed for photographs with actor Saif Ali Khan. The picture has been shared on Instagram, on Ziva’s official, verified account, which boast one million followers.

In the picture, the four-year-old can be seen standing in front of Saif, who was in the stands at Manchester’s Old Trafford ground, supporting the Indian team. Ziva is wearing a fur coat over a cream coloured outfit, while Saif, who is standing behind her with his arms on her shoulders, is wearing a blue T-shirt and jeans.

Several fans left comments on the post, wondering where Saif’s son Taimur Ali Khan was. “Taimur kaha hai (Where is Taimur?)” one person asked. “If Taimur had come along they would’ve made a sweet pair,” wrote another.

The actor has been in London for several days, vacationing with wife Kareena Kapoor and Taimur. The family was previously in Tuscany.

On Sunday, Saif was spotted cheering on the Indian cricket team, along with his future co-star, the debutante Alaia Furniturewala, daughter of Pooja Bedi. Alaia will play Saif’s on-screen daughter in the upcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman. It was initially intended as a starring vehicle for his real-life daughter Sara Ali Khan, but that would’ve forced her to postpone her other projects. Saif told Mumbai Mirror, “I would have loved to have Sara in the film, but that would have meant her choosing this project over everything else she is doing as we wanted it to be the first film of the person we would cast. Sara’s career trajectory is in a good place and in a way, I am happy it’s separate from mine at the moment.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 17, 2019 15:34 IST