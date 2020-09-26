Mukul Dev on the Bollywood drug nexus case: Look at it as a cleaning drive, not slandering of the film industry

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 13:09 IST

Just like everyone else in Bollywood, Mukul Dev, too, is aghast as well as pained by the kind of narrative being peddled about the Hindi film industry everyday on TV.

“It is a kind of a very grim situation to switch on your TV everyday and watch these ghastly news all the time,” shares the actor, adding, “There are so many unfortunate incidents taking place – the pandemic, we lost so many lovely actors and even with Sushant (Singh Rajput). Although I never knew him, it really saddens me the way things are unfolding.”

But Dev feels that rather than obstructing or doubting the intentions of the authorities investigating the case, people should let them do the job.

“My father has been the policeman for the longest time. I believe that when a case becomes sub judice, there has to be some merit in whatever has transpired or could have transpired that these authorities are digging grounds and investigating it. As much as I find the situation sad, I respect the fact that at the end of the day be it the police or the CBI, they know their job. They are investigating it and one has to wait for that and see how it goes,” says the actor, who made his writing debut with Omerta (2018).

Dev also does not see the whole investigation and its findings mainly the drug angle to be a weapon being used to slander the film industry.

“I don’t think it is any slander towards the industry. But I do believe in the times that we live in, it is very difficult to conduct anything without any collateral damage. And even if there are few allegations made here and there, I don’t think one should look at it that the entire film industry is slandered. It is okay. There are certain unwanted kind of elements and certain unwanted kind of people and they need to be checked,” he opines.

Giving the example of how the underworld Bollywood nexus was weeded out back in the ‘90s, the actor says, “The film profession was thronged with the underworld and that time someone had to do a cleaning up act. When it happened it was for the better for everyone. The law and order state machinery took matter in hands and cleaned the film industry of all the underworld.”

Dev adds that what remained was bunch of good creative people and that’s what we are seeing today.

“Similarly the state machinery when they take matters in hand one should respect it and not take it personally. Look at it as a cleaning up drive. If the law has taken matters in the hand there is probably something that they want to address,” he ends.

