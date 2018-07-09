Mulk trailer: Rishi Kapoor raises pertinent questions about religion, patriotism

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu have teamed up for the first time and the trailer of their film, Mulk was revealed Monday afternoon. Taapsee plays lawyer Aarti Mohammed in the film while Rishi essays the role of her client, Murad Ali Mohammed. Sharing the trailer, Taapsee tweeted, “Here it is...... Kya yeh Mulk aapka Mulk hai???”

Here it is......

Kya yeh Mulk aapka Mulk hai???https://t.co/xJPrcPuxjs — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 9, 2018

Said to be based on a series of true events, Mulk trailer opens with a terror blast and moves to Prateik Babbar being shown as the suspect. Rishi is the head of Babbar’s family and is doing his best to convince the kid to get back to the right path. However, Babbar claims, “Mai wapas nahi aa sakta. Mai ladai pe nikla hun majhab ki.”

The trailer then shows us various stages of a Muslim family struggling against being ‘othered’ because of their religion. They finally decide to approach a court to prove their loyalty to the country. Ashutosh Rana plays the prosecution lawyer and his dialogue delivery and aggression reminds us of Barrister Indrajit Chaddha (Amrish Puri) from Damini.

Towards the end, Rishi says in an impactful delivery, “Ye ghar mera bhi utna hi hai jitna aapka hai. Aur agar aap meri daadhi aur Osama Bin Laden ki daadhi mein fark nahi kar sakte to bhi mujhe haq hai meri sunnat nibhaane ka!”

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Mulk also stars Rajat Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa and Neena Gupta. The film is presented by Kamal Mukut and Soham Rockstar Entertainment.

Mulk is slated to hit the theatres on August 3.

