Monday, Jan 13, 2020
Mumbai Saga first look: John Abraham is intense in Sanjay Gupta's gangster drama. See pic

Mumbai Saga first look: John Abraham is intense in Sanjay Gupta’s gangster drama. See pic

John Abraham will be seen playing a gangster in Sanjay Gupta’s multi-starrer, Mumbai Saga. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff and many others.

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 12:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
HIndustan Times
John Abraham as a gangster in Mumbai Saga.
John Abraham as a gangster in Mumbai Saga.
         

John Abraham is set to play a gangster in his upcoming film, Mumbai Saga. The makers have released the first look of the actor from the film showing him in an intense avatar with a vermillion mark on his forehead.

Director Sanjay Gupta shared his first look on Twitter, along with the caption, “One of my favourite moments from MUMBAI SAGA. And of course Mr. Abraham like never before.”

Mumbai Saga is a period gangster drama set in the 80s. It is based on true events and also stars Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty, Mahesh Manjeraker, Kajal Aggarwal and Prateik Babbar. Emraan will be playing a cop in the film. His first look in a police uniform was released last year.

Talking about the film, Sanjay said, “Not many know what made Mumbai the city it is today. It makes for a compelling story, which will make you go, ‘Oh my God!”. He also revealed how John has been shooting for the film despite injury. “He didn’t tell us about the injury and dived into an action sequence, in the process, aggravating it. The last two-week shoot has a lot of stunts so, we will resume after he’s completely recovered, sometime next month”, he said.

John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi join Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty for Mumbai Saga.
John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi join Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty for Mumbai Saga.

Sanjay Gupta has in the past directed quite a few gangster dramas including Shootout at Wadala and Shootout at Lokhandwala and is reinventing his working style for this one. “My DOP, Shikhar Bhatnagar, is a debutant with a fresh perspective on the era and it’s also my first with action directors Anbu-Ariv.”

Also read: Mr Lele first look: Varun Dhawan strips down to his underwear, Shilpa Shetty hails him for his ‘guts’. See pic

Sanjay had earlier said in a statement, “25 years, 17 films later I had to give my audience something bigger and better. Mumbai Saga is by far my most ambitious film which needed a visionary producer. And I am grateful to Bhushan Kumar for putting his faith and might in it. It is one such story that needs to be said on screen.”

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Sangiita Ahir and Anuradha Gupta and is scheduled to release on June 19 this year.

