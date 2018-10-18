Nana Patekar responds to CINTAA notice, calls Tanushree Dutta’s claims baseless and false

Nana Patekar has responded to a complaint filed by actor Tanushree Dutta with the Cine and Television Artistes’ Association (CINTAA), calling her claims false and baseless.

Tanushree Dutta had accused Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her on the sets of a film in 2008 in her CINTAA complaint and the association had asked Nana to respond to the allegations.

Nana, in his detailed response to the notice from CINTAA, said that allegations levelled against him are baseless and false. He also stated that he is in process of adopting legal measures against Tanushree.

Tanushree had opened up about her ordeal in an interview where she was asked if MeToo movement will happen in India. She had then said, “If what happened to me 10 years ago hasn’t been addressed and hasn’t been brought to justice, then how can any movement happen here?”

#NanaPatekar has sent a detailed response to CINTAA over the notice they sent him based on complaint by #TanushreeDutta. In his response he stated allegations levelled against him are baseless&false, also stated that he is in process of adopting legal mesaures against Tanushree. pic.twitter.com/EMEdxcF4FS — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2018

This revelation then resulted in a number of women coming forward to tell their MeToo stories. The men accused of sexual misconduct in Bollywood include directors Vikas Bahl, Subash Ghai, Sajid Khan, musicians Kailash Kher, Anu Malik and many others.

Recently, in an interview with Reuters, Tanushree said, “I knew I had to keep the dialogue going ... and other women would speak out. I was in it deep - there was no way out. I was not going to cow down - not the second time for sure.”

