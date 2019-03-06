Nandita Das, Manav Kaul’s Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyu Aata Hai remake to release in April. See first poster

The remake of the 1980 classic Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyu Aata is all set to hit theatres in April and its first poster -- featuring Manav Kaul, Nandita Das and Saurabh Shukla -- was released online on Wednesday. The poster shows Manav looking angrily at the camera and also defines anger.

Soumitra Ranade will direct the new film that is slated to hit theatres on April 12. Directed by Saeed Akhtar Mirza, the original film starred Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi and Smita Patil in lead roles.

Taran Adarsh tweeted, “Manav Kaul, Nandita Das and Saurabh Shukla... #AlbertPintoKoGussaKyunAataHai - an official remake of the cult classic by Saeed Akhtar Mirza - to release on 12 April 2019... Directed by Soumitra Ranade... The 1980 classic starred Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi and Smita Patil.”

Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai revolved around Naseer’s character, young Albert Pinto, who is forever angry with his colleagues but learns to channel his anger through the course of the film in a positive way.

While Manav was last seen in Vidya Balan’s Tumhari Sulu, Nandita had her big release - Manto - starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

