Natasa Stankovic celebrates as son Agastya turns three months old, misses Hardik Pandya

bollywood

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 17:17 IST

Natasa Stankovic had a small at-home celebration as her son, Agastya, turned three months old on Friday. She shared pictures of the revelry on her Instagram page. While she looked gorgeous in a little black dress, the little one was dressed in a cute grey-coloured onesie.

Sharing pictures with Agastya and his jungle-themed birthday cake, Natasa wrote, “We miss you @hardikpandya93.” Hardik Pandya commented, “Miss you both,” followed by a heart emoji. He dropped heart emojis on another picture she shared from the celebration.

While Natasa stayed back in India to take care of their son, Hardik Pandya is in the UAE for the ongoing Indian Premier League. He plays for the Mumbai Indians team.

Also read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer finds his Dayaben, makes her do garba with Jethalal. Watch

Earlier this month, Mumbai Indians shared a video on Instagram, in which Hardik talked about how emotional it was for him to leave for the UAE without Natasa and Agastya. “It has been just a fantastic time for me to spend even 15 days, before I left for UAE, with my child and Natasa. It is one of the toughest things. That is why I told Natasa as well that if it is going to pain this much, I will make it worth it,” he said in the clip.

“When I was leaving, it was one of the most difficult things for me. I have never felt this emotional before any series or any tournament. This was the time when I was coming to the UAE it was proper pain emotion wise. In the end, I had to tell myself and my partner that don’t worry this will be worth it,” he added.

Hardik and Natasa welcomed Agastya on July 30, just weeks after announcing that they were expecting a child. The two have been sharing adorable pictures and videos of him on social media, much to the delight of fans.

Follow @htshowbiz for more