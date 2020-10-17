Navratra special: Take a cue from Bollywood to enjoy your Dandiya and garba nights

bollywood

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 14:12 IST

Masks? Check. Sanitisers? Check. Then let’s dance! Or maybe not. The Covid scare has certainly played spoilsport in a lot of festivals, which are all about people coming together, and this year, it’s going to be a big no. People might even refrain from playing the dandiya and garba just for that reason this time around. Navratri has always been incomplete without these two traditional dances.

While dandiya nights remain in a limbo due to the social distancing norms, what’s to stop you from going down the memory lane and recalling how Bollywood celebrated the festival in all it’s glory in the past:

Set in Gujarat, this sequence in the film comes up during the song Shubharambh. It shows Rajkummar Rao’s character falling in love with the sister of Ishaan (played by late Sushant Singh Rajput). Imagine, in the Covid atmosphere, they’d have to sanitise the dandiya sticks, too.

What do you expect from a film that was earlier titled ‘Loveratri’, sounding too similar to Navratri? After objections were raised, makers tweaked it. The song Dholida shows the lead actors (Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain) doing the traditional dance together and it definitely remains one of the peppiest tracks for dandiya nights.

The film revolved around a bootlegger in Gujarat (played by Shah Rukh Khan). Udi Udi Jaaye saw Khan matching steps with actor Mahira Khan, and the two eventually fall for each other, professing their love. Imagine them grooving to this romantic track with masks on!

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone play star-crossed lovers in this romantic drama, and there are two sequences where we see them playing the garba — Nagada Sang Dhol, and Lahu Munh Lag Gaya. Both these songs remain chartbusters during dandiya and garba nights across the country.

This one remains a classic, and a must play on every Navratri. Dholi Taaro saw Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at their energetic and fun best, matching steps to the fast-paced song. Not sure if you can or should try and recreate these steps in the Covid 19 era.

Again, set in Gujarat, the film revolved around the characters played by Jackky Bhagnani and Kritika Kamra. The two play the dandiya in the song Kamariya, and this one also emerged as a favourite with every dandiya lover.

Follow @htshowbiz for more