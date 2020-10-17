e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 17, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Navratra special: Take a cue from Bollywood to enjoy your Dandiya and garba nights

Navratra special: Take a cue from Bollywood to enjoy your Dandiya and garba nights

Covid 19 might play spoilsport in festivals too, especially dandiya and garba nights during Navratras this time. We take a look at the way Bollywood films have celebrated the special occasion on the big screen.

bollywood Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 14:12 IST
Rishabh Suri
Rishabh Suri
Hindustan Times
Both Lahu Munh Lag Gaya and Udi Jaaye figure among the most popular songs during Navratras.
Both Lahu Munh Lag Gaya and Udi Jaaye figure among the most popular songs during Navratras.
         

Masks? Check. Sanitisers? Check. Then let’s dance! Or maybe not. The Covid scare has certainly played spoilsport in a lot of festivals, which are all about people coming together, and this year, it’s going to be a big no. People might even refrain from playing the dandiya and garba just for that reason this time around. Navratri has always been incomplete without these two traditional dances.

While dandiya nights remain in a limbo due to the social distancing norms, what’s to stop you from going down the memory lane and recalling how Bollywood celebrated the festival in all it’s glory in the past:

KAI PO CHE! 

Set in Gujarat, this sequence in the film comes up during the song Shubharambh. It shows Rajkummar Rao’s character falling in love with the sister of Ishaan (played by late Sushant Singh Rajput). Imagine, in the Covid atmosphere, they’d have to sanitise the dandiya sticks, too.

LOVEYATRI 

What do you expect from a film that was earlier titled ‘Loveratri’, sounding too similar to Navratri? After objections were raised, makers tweaked it. The song Dholida shows the lead actors (Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain) doing the traditional dance together and it definitely remains one of the peppiest tracks for dandiya nights.

RAEES 

The film revolved around a bootlegger in Gujarat (played by Shah Rukh Khan). Udi Udi Jaaye saw Khan matching steps with actor Mahira Khan, and the two eventually fall for each other, professing their love. Imagine them grooving to this romantic track with masks on!

GOLIYON KI RAAS LEELA RAM LEELA 

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone play star-crossed lovers in this romantic drama, and there are two sequences where we see them playing the garba — Nagada Sang Dhol, and Lahu Munh Lag Gaya. Both these songs remain chartbusters during dandiya and garba nights across the country.

HUM DIL DE CHUKE SANAM 

This one remains a classic, and a must play on every Navratri. Dholi Taaro saw Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at their energetic and fun best, matching steps to the fast-paced song. Not sure if you can or should try and recreate these steps in the Covid 19 era.

MITRON 

Again, set in Gujarat, the film revolved around the characters played by Jackky Bhagnani and Kritika Kamra. The two play the dandiya in the song Kamariya, and this one also emerged as a favourite with every dandiya lover.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
China turns Indian proposal on its head, wants de-escalation first and then disengagement
China turns Indian proposal on its head, wants de-escalation first and then disengagement
For first time in 1.5 months, India’s active Covid-19 cases below 8 lakh: Govt
For first time in 1.5 months, India’s active Covid-19 cases below 8 lakh: Govt
LJP sticks to pro-Narendra Modi, anti-JD(U) stance in 2nd list despite BJP snub
LJP sticks to pro-Narendra Modi, anti-JD(U) stance in 2nd list despite BJP snub
In his speech, Nawaz Sharif takes on Imran Khan
In his speech, Nawaz Sharif takes on Imran Khan
Uddhav claimed conspiracy to move Bollywood, Saamana says it’s no cakewalk
Uddhav claimed conspiracy to move Bollywood, Saamana says it’s no cakewalk
Mahagathbandhan releases Bihar polls manifesto, promises to scrap ‘anti-farm laws’
Mahagathbandhan releases Bihar polls manifesto, promises to scrap ‘anti-farm laws’
‘Lock up the Bidens,’ Donald Trump says at Georgia campaign rally
‘Lock up the Bidens,’ Donald Trump says at Georgia campaign rally
A Suitable Boy: Tanya Maniktala and Danesh Razvi on playing an interfaith couple
A Suitable Boy: Tanya Maniktala and Danesh Razvi on playing an interfaith couple
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In