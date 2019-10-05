e-paper
NBA India Games: Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar lead Bollywood brigade. See pics

Bollywood celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were spotted at Saturday’s NBA India Games match. See pictures.

bollywood Updated: Oct 05, 2019 20:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra at the NBA India Games basketball match on Satuday.
Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra at the NBA India Games basketball match on Satuday.(Varinder Chawla)
         

Several Bollywood celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra, Richa Chadda, Rannvijay Singha, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar were spotted at the NBA pre-season games being held in Mumbai. The first match, between the Indiana Pacers and the Sacramento Kings, was held on Friday. The Pacers ended up winning after the match ended in a draw in regulation time.

Priyanka and Parineeti wore pantsuits to the event, while most of the celebrities wore sporty outfits. Richa wore a blue tracksuit, Farhan wore a black jacket, former tennis player Leander Paes was spotted in a black T-shirt, and Rannvijay wore a basketball jersey over a tee. Tamannaah Bhatia wore a summery dress while Shibani wore a white outfit accessorised with a fanny pack.

Celebrities spotted at the NBA India Games.
Celebrities spotted at the NBA India Games. ( Varinder Chawla )
Celebrities spotted at the NBA India Games.
Celebrities spotted at the NBA India Games. ( Varinder Chawla )
Celebrities spotted at the NBA India Games.
Celebrities spotted at the NBA India Games. ( Varinder Chawla )

Neha Dhupia wore a pink jacket and track bottoms, while her husband, actor Angad Bedi, wore an elaborate outfit that included a long, cape-like jacket, a kurta, and sneakers. Only singer Guru Randhawa wore formals.

This is the first time that an NBA match is being held in India, and Prime Minster Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter that it will help build India-USA ties. He wrote, “Basketball is very popular among our youth. The @NBA matches set the stage, or rather set the court for greater linkages in sports. I hope more youngsters pursue basketball and also contribute to the Fit India Movement.”

Priyanka is currently in India, promoting her upcoming film, The Sky is Pink, which also stars Farhan. Parineeti, meanwhile, recently completed filming the remake, The Girl on the Train.

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 20:17 IST

