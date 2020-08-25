Neena Gupta: ‘If my husband wasn’t nice to Masaba, I wouldn’t have married him’

bollywood

Neena Gupta says that her daughter Masaba’s happiness is most important to her. Masaba is Neena’s daughter from her relationship with former West Indies cricketer Viv Richards. Neena raised Masaba as a single mother for a long time before marrying Vivek Mehra in 2008.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Neena said she would not have gotten married if she wasn’t sure that her husband liked Masaba. “If my husband didn’t like Masaba or if he was the kind who would never get along with her, I’d never get married to him. No matter how much I love or lust a man, I wouldn’t have ever decided to be in a relationship with anyone if they had a problem with my daughter. It’s very important that she likes who I’m with and vice versa,” she said.

Earlier in January, Neena had confessed that if she could go back in time she wouldn’t have a child outside wedlock. She told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “I would not have a child outside marriage. Every child needs both parents. I was always honest with Masaba, so it did not affect our relationship, but I know she suffered.”

The mother-daughter duo share a friendly bond. “We both are very normal mother and daughter. We advise each other most of the time. But are we are our own persons and decide what we want to do on our own. But we are always open to each other’s thoughts,” she had added in the interview.

They will be seen together in Netflix’s new series, Masaba Mabasa. They both play fictionalised version of themselves in the show based on Masaba’s real life.

