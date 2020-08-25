Ankita Lokhande performs Gauri Ganpati puja with mother: ‘God is with us’. See pics, videos

bollywood

Ankita Lokhande has shared a glimpse of the Mahalaxmi pooja she performed with her mother post Ganesh Chaturthi. The Manikarnika actor decked up in a maroon silk sari complete with a traditional Maharashtrian nosering and joined her mother in performing the puja.

She shared several videos of all the rituals the mother-daughter duo performed together on Instagram and captioned it, “Mahalaxmi pooja #Gauriganpati. God is with us.” They can be seen placing the idols on a podium, garlanding them and decorating while doing the puja.

She went on to share several candid moments with her mother as they prayed to the deities. “Maaaaaa @vandanaphadnislokhande,” she wrote in the caption. She also shared solo pictures of herself, standing in front of the idols with folded hands and smiling for the camera. She captioned the post, “Vishwas #prayers.”

On Ganesh Chaturthi, Ankita had shared a glimpse of her Ganpati. She wrote along with it, “Welcome home Bappa. Bappa tu sab jaanta hai. You and I share a very special bond Bappa. Let’s all come together and pray with all heart to Bappa. #GayatriMantra4SSR #globalprayers4ssr. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi everyone. Ganpati bappa Maurya.” She had joined former boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti’s call for a global prayer on August 22.

Ankita was earlier questioned by the Bihar Police at her residence in Mumbai last month in connection with the actor’s alleged suicide. She was recently under radar when a Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer said that the EMIs of a flat where she used to stay were deducted from Sushant’s bank account. Slamming the claims, she had shared pictures of her house papers and bank statements on Instagram and written, “Here i cease all the speculations.As transparent as I could be.My Flat’s Registration as well as my Bank Statement’s(01/01/19 to 01/03/20)highlighting the emi’s being deducted from my account on monthly basis.There is nothing more I have to say #justiceforssr.”

