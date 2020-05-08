e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Neena Gupta is delighted after her Instagram following reaches 5 lakh mark, thanks fans. Watch

Neena Gupta is delighted after her Instagram following reaches 5 lakh mark, thanks fans. Watch

Neena Gupta, who is currently in Mukhteshwar in Uttarakhand, has expressed her happiness after her Instagram page crossed the 5 lakh mark.

bollywood Updated: May 08, 2020 10:25 IST
Asian News International, New Delhi
Neena Gupta shared a video thanking fans on Instagram.
Neena Gupta shared a video thanking fans on Instagram.
         

As the number of her followers on Instagram hit the five lakh mark, veteran actor Neena Gupta on Thursday took to social media platform to express gratitude towards her fans.

 

View this post on Instagram

Thank you thank you

A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

The 60-year-old actor, who is quite active on the social media platform, shared a video of herself where she is seen rather in a complete joyous mood while thanking her fans. In the video, the actor cheerfully jumps around as she addresses that it is because of the fans, their prayer, and the comments that helped in hitting five lakh followers on Instagram.

Also read: Rakul Preet Singh on video showing her ‘buying alcohol’: ‘Wasn’t aware that medical stores were selling alcohol’

Alongside the video, taking it to the captions, the Badhaai Ho actor wrote: “Thank you thank you” The Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor frequently takes it to the photo-sharing platform to get her fans updated about, be it her thoughts about the current situation, her fitness regime, or any beauty care hacks or even relationship tips.

Recently Neena Gupta was seen sharing a little beauty trick to hide those ageing white hair, as getting it fixed from a parlour isn’t an option during the lockdown period.

