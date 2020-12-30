e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 30, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 30, 2019
Home / Bollywood / Neena Gupta: ‘Jealous of girls doing such good work, wish I was younger’

Neena Gupta: ‘Jealous of girls doing such good work, wish I was younger’

Neena Gupta has said that while she is grateful for the kind of work she is getting now, she is still jealous of younger female actors and the roles they are offered in films.

bollywood Updated: Dec 30, 2019 14:34 IST

Press Trust of India, Mumbai
Neena Gupta says she feels sad and wishes she was younger.
Neena Gupta says she feels sad and wishes she was younger.
         

Neena Gupta is thrilled with the kind of work coming her way, but at the same time the actor says she feels envious of the younger generation of women in the industry, who are getting a chance play varied parts so early on in their careers. Neena, 60, said she found a new lease of life as an actor with films like Badhaai Ho, Mulk, and Veere Di Wedding.

“I’m very happy that I’m getting such substantial roles. I feel I’ve got a new lease of life. I feel energetic and happening. But I’m also very sad, I wish I was much younger now. There are so many platforms, possibilities, so I get jealous of all the young girls who are doing such good work,” the actor told PTI.

 

View this post on Instagram

Kehne ko bohat kuch hai per der sa lagta hai

A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

In 2017, Neena took to Instagram to ask for work, which eventually led her to bag Anubhav Sinha’s Mulk. The actor, however, received widespread acclaim for starring in the National Award winning Badhaai Ho.

Neena said Badhaai Ho was a happy accident and if the film hadn’t come to her, nothing for her would have changed. “Badhaai Ho came to me by chance, if another actor had done it, I would’ve been at the same place. Films are a business. They take who’s working. I won’t get a role if I say I want to do that. It depends on how saleable you’re at that time.” Post the film, while offers have come her way, Neena said she is “realistic” about the kind of work which will knock her doors.

Also read: Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma bump into Varun Dhawan, girlfriend Natasha in Switzerland

“I got offered big roles after Badhaai Ho but if the film hadn’t worked, I wouldn’t have gotten. It’s business, nobody is emotional about it. I used to not get work even on TV, but wherever I went, they’d treat me with respect but never offer work,” she added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Ajit Pawar back as Deputy CM, Aaditya becomes minister as Uddhav Thackeray expands cabinet
Ajit Pawar back as Deputy CM, Aaditya becomes minister as Uddhav Thackeray expands cabinet
Dense fog shrouds Delhi, 500 flights delayed, trains running late
Dense fog shrouds Delhi, 500 flights delayed, trains running late
Controversial and mercurial, Ajit Pawar is back as Dy CM after failed coup
Controversial and mercurial, Ajit Pawar is back as Dy CM after failed coup
PM Modi’s fresh appeal to critics of CAA is Sadhguru’s video explainer
PM Modi’s fresh appeal to critics of CAA is Sadhguru’s video explainer
Wisden announces T20I team of decade, no MS Dhoni, Kohli not captain
Wisden announces T20I team of decade, no MS Dhoni, Kohli not captain
Red sand boa snake worth Rs 1.25 cr rescued in Madhya Pradesh
Red sand boa snake worth Rs 1.25 cr rescued in Madhya Pradesh
Kia Seltos passes ANCAP safety test with five-star rating
Kia Seltos passes ANCAP safety test with five-star rating
Watch: Indian diaspora’s pro-CAA demonstration at Times Square, New York
Watch: Indian diaspora’s pro-CAA demonstration at Times Square, New York
trending topics
Anti-CAA protestDelhiSourav GangulyAmitabh BachchanAnti-defection law

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news